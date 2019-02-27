1104 results for

Recipes

Try This Quick & Easy Keto Cookie Recipe For A Low-Carb Sweet Fix

Chewy, gooey, and delicious with a glass of almond milk.

#dessert #ketogenic
Kayleigh Roberts
February 27 2019
Personal Growth

What It's Really Like To Have Candida

Dealing with candida has become its own funny, uncomfortable little exercise in mindfulness

#disease #personal growth #first-person #self-awareness #candida
Charlotte Lieberman
May 21 2015
8 Vegetarians Reveal What They Order At Popular Food Chains

In a world of McNuggets, Whoppers and steak burritos, finding veggie-friendly options on-the-go can be tricky.

#vegetarian #food
Emma Loewe
August 27 2015
Friendships

This Personality Type Should Flip Weekdays & Weekends

A psychologist lays out your perfect social calendar.

#friendship #introvert
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
January 25 2019
Dreaming About Sugar, Salt, Or Carbs? These Essential Oils Can Help Curb Cravings

How to crush your cravings with essential oils, including peppermint and grapefruit.

#Blood Sugar #hormones #essential oils
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
January 24 2019
Is Fruit Sugar Bad For You? A Doctor Explains

Let's dive into the actual science.

#sugar
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
June 20 2017
Personal Growth

What Losing 100 Pounds Taught Me About How We Treat Overweight People

Our evaluation of a person’s body has become our evaluation of the person.

#personal growth #weight loss #body image #juicing #weight loss success
Jasmin Singer
January 22 2014
Sex

All The Ways You Can Have Orgasms That Have Nothing To Do With Sex

From exercising to brushing your teeth to breastfeeding and beyond.

#news #sexuality #orgasm #sex #breastfeeding
Kelly Gonsalves
January 3 2019
Spirituality

Are Shamans The New Therapists?

Take a little bit of psychotherapy, add a dash of spiritual meaning, and finish with a bit of physical relief.

#editor's pick #mbg features #spirituality #energy
Jennifer Keishin Armstrong
June 29 2016
