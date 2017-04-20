742 results for
9 Mindful Parenting Tips For When You're About To Lose Your Cool
Mind over matter. Phew!
Why I Embrace Every Meltdown
I don’t know about you, but I find myself in a constant state of struggle in life. Yes, I do it all — I eat well, I practice yoga, I have a loving...
These Unexpected Foods Are Making You Look & Feel 10 Years Older
Plus, the best anti-aging foods!
How To Live The Good Life On A Shoestring Budget
I am grateful for the opportunity to have learned that you can live a healthy and posh lifestyle on a shoestring budget.
8 Myths About Dating That Are Keeping You Single
Dating is an adventure. And adventures can be fun … or they can be disastrous.
10 Simple Ways To Relax Every Day
The pace of our culture is increasing at an astonishing rate. While this speed certainly has its benefits and conveniences for our outer lives, they...
Kids Yoga at the White House Recap
Yoga in America's backyard.
6 Secrets To Make Every Workout A Little Bit Easier
Want to run faster, get more endurance on the bike, and scamper up mountains with no problem? Here are six guidelines that will make it all easier...
Why You Need To Stop Checking Your Phone
I just watched two of my fellow human beings walk across a busy Chicago street while lost in the world of their phones. Shortly after they sauntered...
How A Relationship With A Married Man Taught Me To Uplift Myself
I once engaged in a relationship that was less than healthy.
Could Vegetarianism Increase Your Risk Of Autoimmune Disease?
Why this doctor stopped being vegetarian after a lifetime following the diet.
5 Natural Liver Detox Options That Won't Make Your Eyes Roll
Bonus: They support overall health, too!
10 Things I Wish Everyone Knew About Yoga
When you teach yoga for a living, you see and hear many things that kind of blow your mind. So I've been inspired to create a list to share with the...
Everything You Need To Know About The Sacred Art Of Tantric Masturbation
It's way more spiritual, explorative, and mindful than the average wank.
The Single Most Effective Ayurvedic Practice for Your Mouth
If having a healthy mouth and brighter, whiter teeth is a priority for you, but ingesting carcinogens is not, you're going to love this.
11 Most Commonly Asked Questions About Yoga
As a yoga teacher, I get asked a lot of questions from students.
4 Potential Benefits Of Drinking Warm Water & Lemon
This healing drink will help cleanse your system.
Barre3 Review: Better Workout for Better Posture
A review of the posture-aligning, ballet-inspired exercise class.
What I Wish I'd Known About Yoga Teacher Training Before I Started
I'll never regret taking on teacher training, but if I could go back in time, I would certainly give myself some advice!
5 Tips for Helping Your Family Go Vegan
I’ve learned a thing or two about getting non-vegans to open their minds - and mouths.