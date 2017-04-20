742 results for

Parenting

Why I Embrace Every Meltdown

I don’t know about you, but I find myself in a constant state of struggle in life. Yes, I do it all — I eat well, I practice yoga, I have a loving...

#anxiety #acceptance #happiness #personal growth #intuition
Emily Conley
May 31 2013
Functional Food
Personal Growth

How To Live The Good Life On A Shoestring Budget

I am grateful for the opportunity to have learned that you can live a healthy and posh lifestyle on a shoestring budget.

#healing #money #work #wellness #organic food
Kelly O'Brien
June 28 2014
Love

8 Myths About Dating That Are Keeping You Single

Dating is an adventure. And adventures can be fun … or they can be disastrous.

#love #relationships #vulnerability #fear
Shelly Bullard, MFT
June 27 2014

10 Simple Ways To Relax Every Day

The pace of our culture is increasing at an astonishing rate. While this speed certainly has its benefits and conveniences for our outer lives, they...

#healing #happiness #gratitude #meditation #abundance
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
June 17 2014
Outdoors

6 Secrets To Make Every Workout A Little Bit Easier

Want to run faster, get more endurance on the bike, and scamper up mountains with no problem? Here are six guidelines that will make it all easier...

#breathing #mindfulness #mind body connection #self-awareness
Michael Taylor
June 5 2014

Why You Need To Stop Checking Your Phone

I just watched two of my fellow human beings walk across a busy Chicago street while lost in the world of their phones. Shortly after they sauntered...

#awareness #technology #communication #present
Dani Marie Robinson
March 21 2013
Love
Integrative Health

Could Vegetarianism Increase Your Risk Of Autoimmune Disease?

Why this doctor stopped being vegetarian after a lifetime following the diet.

#healing #nutrition #vegetarian #vegan
Terry Wahls, M.D.
March 19 2014
Integrative Health

10 Things I Wish Everyone Knew About Yoga

When you teach yoga for a living, you see and hear many things that kind of blow your mind. So I've been inspired to create a list to share with the...

#healing #awareness #happiness #wellness #yoga
Rebecca Butler
February 27 2014
Sex

Everything You Need To Know About The Sacred Art Of Tantric Masturbation

It's way more spiritual, explorative, and mindful than the average wank.

#orgasm #body positivity #tantra #libido
Gabrielle Kassel
July 28 2016
Integrative Health

The Single Most Effective Ayurvedic Practice for Your Mouth

If having a healthy mouth and brighter, whiter teeth is a priority for you, but ingesting carcinogens is not, you're going to love this.

#healing #Ayurveda #beauty #wellness #cleanse
Ashley Dentino
May 22 2012
Motivation

11 Most Commonly Asked Questions About Yoga

As a yoga teacher, I get asked a lot of questions from students.

#yoga poses #yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga #yoga philosophy
Tamal Dodge
March 1 2012
Integrative Health

4 Potential Benefits Of Drinking Warm Water & Lemon

This healing drink will help cleanse your system.

#inflammation
Ashley Dentino
May 1 2012
Healthy Weight

Barre3 Review: Better Workout for Better Posture

A review of the posture-aligning, ballet-inspired exercise class.

#madonna #celebrity #fitness #weight loss success
Colleen Wachob
September 30 2010
Motivation

What I Wish I'd Known About Yoga Teacher Training Before I Started

I'll never regret taking on teacher training, but if I could go back in time, I would certainly give myself some advice!

#let go #yoga teacher training #personal growth #yoga
Alison Clare Skillen
November 28 2012
Functional Food

5 Tips for Helping Your Family Go Vegan

I’ve learned a thing or two about getting non-vegans to open their minds - and mouths.

#vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods #food
Mara Tyler
April 18 2012