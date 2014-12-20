745 results for

10 Inspiring Yoga & Mindfulness Books To Give This Holiday

Maybe it's because I teach for a living, but I'm a book giver by nature.

Samantha Rose
December 20 2014
Routines

Standing Yoga Poses: How-to, Tips, Benefits, Images, Videos

These energetic poses provide a straight line to shaping our best body.

Michael Taylor
April 30 2010
Mental Health
Spirituality
Personal Growth

Yoga Saved My Marriage

I'm that girl: the one who married her high school sweetheart, the one who had two kids and the white picket fence life. From the outside looking in,...

Jessica Wyman
November 17 2014

12 Ways I'm Going To Be Good To My Body In 2015

After being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, I spent the better part of my mid-twenties trying to get on board with the health hand I was dealt....

Phoebe Lapine
January 2 2015

6 Steps To Find Peace After A Painful Breakup

I married someone I thought I'd be with forever. Twelve years, one massive mortgage, three kids, a dog, eight guinea pigs, and four fish later, my...

Emma Michelle Dixon, Ph.D.
November 14 2014
Personal Growth

I Gave Birth To My First Child At Age 53. Here's How I Made My Dream Happen

Even though it may sound crazy at my age, I never lost hope that it would happen.

Kimberly Rubin-Spivack
June 27 2016
Spirituality

5 Ways to Harness Your Sexual Energy

I'm talking about being connected with the part of myself that is a sexual being, and being synced with and charged by that energy on a regular basis.

Dara Poznar
April 27 2012
Personal Growth

I Left A Marriage After 18 Years. Here's What I Learned

I've come to understand that I was causing my own suffering with expectations of what I thought my life should be.

Debbie Hampton
November 3 2014
Home

The Out-Pricing of Yoga: 3 Ways to Cut Costs & Stay Present

How to escape from the bright and shiny magnetism of yoga marketing? Well, I have a few suggestions.

Amy Jirsa
April 23 2012
How Olympian Gretchen Bleiler Found What Foods Work For Her + Why She Meditates Daily

The meditation techniques and healthy snacks that fuel this Olympic snowboarder's active days.

Gretchen Bleiler
June 8 2016
Women's Health

How I Reversed My PCOS Symptoms With Holistic Practices In 4 Months

It's totally possible to treat totally naturally—no pill required.

Nicole Granato
June 3 2016

Why You Shouldn't Let Your Kid Believe In The Tooth Fairy

You don’t need to lie to your kid in order to bring magic and light and happiness to her life.

Elaine Rose Glickman
June 1 2016
Integrative Health

Why I Chose To Give Up Tampons

I think of myself as the average girl who was wildly interested in the impending changes of my body. I couldn’t wait to become a woman, and I spent...

Falan Storm
August 20 2013
Love
Routines

How Restorative Yoga Can Help With Trauma Recovery + 9 Poses To Try

From the upcoming book "Restorative Yoga for Ethnic and Race-Based Stress and Trauma."

Gail Parker, Ph.D., C-IAYT
June 14