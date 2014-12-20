745 results for
10 Inspiring Yoga & Mindfulness Books To Give This Holiday
Maybe it's because I teach for a living, but I'm a book giver by nature.
Standing Yoga Poses: How-to, Tips, Benefits, Images, Videos
These energetic poses provide a straight line to shaping our best body.
20 Wellness Leaders Reveal How Long They Actually Sleep At Night
Check out their shut-eye schedules.
This Neurologist's 10-Day Reset Plan Can Help You Reclaim Your Health
You can do this.
6 Steps To Invite Spirituality Into Your Life Every Day
Take up daily meditation.
15 Wellness Experts On Their Thanksgiving Morning Rituals
Absolutely trying No. 9.
Yoga Saved My Marriage
I'm that girl: the one who married her high school sweetheart, the one who had two kids and the white picket fence life. From the outside looking in,...
12 Ways I'm Going To Be Good To My Body In 2015
After being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, I spent the better part of my mid-twenties trying to get on board with the health hand I was dealt....
6 Steps To Find Peace After A Painful Breakup
I married someone I thought I'd be with forever. Twelve years, one massive mortgage, three kids, a dog, eight guinea pigs, and four fish later, my...
I Gave Birth To My First Child At Age 53. Here's How I Made My Dream Happen
Even though it may sound crazy at my age, I never lost hope that it would happen.
5 Ways to Harness Your Sexual Energy
I'm talking about being connected with the part of myself that is a sexual being, and being synced with and charged by that energy on a regular basis.
I Left A Marriage After 18 Years. Here's What I Learned
I've come to understand that I was causing my own suffering with expectations of what I thought my life should be.
The Out-Pricing of Yoga: 3 Ways to Cut Costs & Stay Present
How to escape from the bright and shiny magnetism of yoga marketing? Well, I have a few suggestions.
How Olympian Gretchen Bleiler Found What Foods Work For Her + Why She Meditates Daily
The meditation techniques and healthy snacks that fuel this Olympic snowboarder's active days.
How I Reversed My PCOS Symptoms With Holistic Practices In 4 Months
It's totally possible to treat totally naturally—no pill required.
Why You Shouldn't Let Your Kid Believe In The Tooth Fairy
You don’t need to lie to your kid in order to bring magic and light and happiness to her life.
7 Health & Life Lessons I Learned From Living In The Mediterranean
It's more than a diet—it's a lifestyle.
Why I Chose To Give Up Tampons
I think of myself as the average girl who was wildly interested in the impending changes of my body. I couldn’t wait to become a woman, and I spent...
How I Found The Clarity To Leave My Unhappy Marriage
Plus what I did next.
How Restorative Yoga Can Help With Trauma Recovery + 9 Poses To Try
From the upcoming book "Restorative Yoga for Ethnic and Race-Based Stress and Trauma."