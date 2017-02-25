727 results for

5 Reasons To Do Downward Dog Every Day

I've been practicing yoga since the mid-80s, and the discovery of Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana) was both a gift and a revelation to me....

#yoga poses #yogis #yoga #yoga move
K. Mae Copham
July 25 2015
Routines
Routines

A 30-Second Yoga Sequence To Target Lower Back Pain

Great for relieving stress, headaches, and insomnia

#yoga poses #yoga #yoga move #yoga sequence
Cat Van Haayen
October 6 2015
Routines
Meditation
Routines

Crowded Gym? Do This 5-Minute Warm-Up While You Wait

The treadmills will be open before you know it.

#running #empowerment
Todd McCullough
March 3 2019
Routines

10 Yoga Poses, 15 Minutes

Have you ever felt short on time and wished you could get the benefits of a strong, challenging yoga class in just a fraction of the time?

#yoga poses #yogis #yoga
Kim Sin
December 31 2015
Routines
Routines
Routines
Routines

A Yoga Sequence To Harness Your Potential & Activate Your Sacral Chakra

With today being a super-charged astrological day coming from all directions, why not incorporate a yoga sequence into your daily routine that mirrors...

#yoga poses sequence #yogis #yoga #astrology #chakras
Tiffany Maloney
March 20 2015
Motivation

An Energizing Yoga Sequence To Start Your Morning

A good day starts with intentional movement.

#yoga poses #fitness #yogis #yoga
Mary Beth LaRue
February 23 2016
Routines
PAID CONTENT FOR GoMacro
Routines
Routines
Routines

A 15-Minute Yoga Flow To Cultivate Self-Love & Open Your Heart

It's important to cultivate love for your No. 1—you!

#Heart #yoga #single life #dating
Claire Grieve
February 13
Meditation

Yoga Changes The Structure Of Your Brain

Always look out for your future self.

#news #yoga
Leigh Weingus
July 14 2017