727 results for
The Quick & Easy Way To Kick-Start Your Home Yoga Practice
You've got this.
5 Reasons To Do Downward Dog Every Day
I've been practicing yoga since the mid-80s, and the discovery of Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana) was both a gift and a revelation to me....
Bad Circulation? These 5 Yoga Poses Will Get Your Blood Pumping ASAP
They'll get your blood flowing in no time.
A 30-Second Yoga Sequence To Target Lower Back Pain
Great for relieving stress, headaches, and insomnia
Summer Hack: A 7-Pose Yoga Sequence To Stay Balanced During Your Travels
Take these on the road or anywhere.
I Tried To Clear My Skin Using Yoga & This Is What Happened
Trust me, skeptics: Yoga is a powerful tool.
Crowded Gym? Do This 5-Minute Warm-Up While You Wait
The treadmills will be open before you know it.
10 Yoga Poses, 15 Minutes
Have you ever felt short on time and wished you could get the benefits of a strong, challenging yoga class in just a fraction of the time?
7 Yoga Poses That Will Help Nix Creaky Wrists Once & For All
Weak wrists, begone.
The Ultimate 3-Minute, Full-Body Move To Help Loosen Your Calves & Ground Yourself
Perfect at morning, noon, or night.
A 4-Step Sequence To Nailing Headstand — Without Hurting Yourself
Ready, set, invert.
A Yoga Sequence To Harness Your Potential & Activate Your Sacral Chakra
With today being a super-charged astrological day coming from all directions, why not incorporate a yoga sequence into your daily routine that mirrors...
5 Ways Getting Upside Down Every Day Benefits Your Mental & Physical Health
And I'm not just talking about handstands.
An Energizing Yoga Sequence To Start Your Morning
A good day starts with intentional movement.
Yoga For Runners: A 7-Pose Flow That's Perfect For Cross-Training
Running is intense–but these poses can help.
Running A Half Marathon? These 6 Strategies Transformed How mbg’s Fitness Editor Trains
Why mbg's fitness editor changed how she trains for a race.
Dealing With Bad Postures & Text Neck? Take 10 Minutes To Do These Pilates Moves
Yup, this feels really good.
This Yoga Flow Will Balance Your Blood Sugar (Yes, Seriously)
Is there anything yoga can't do?
A 15-Minute Yoga Flow To Cultivate Self-Love & Open Your Heart
It's important to cultivate love for your No. 1—you!
Yoga Changes The Structure Of Your Brain
Always look out for your future self.