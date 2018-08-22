2356 results for

Integrative Health

Thin Poop: Should It Be A Cause For Concern?

What causes stool to look stringy? Asking for a friend...

#gut health #mbgsupplements #digestion
Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
August 22 2018
Integrative Health
Functional Food

Bloated? These 5 Foods May Be The Culprit

It’s no secret that bloating (and gas) is often a direct result of what we eat.

#food as medicine #digestion #food
Dawna Stone
February 19 2016

A 4-Minute Yoga Sequence To Jumpstart Digestion

Through trial and error, I found a few easy yoga sequences that calmed my stress hormones and improved my digestion. Now, I use them every morning.

#digestion #yoga #stress management
Amy Shah, M.D.
March 6 2016
Women's Health

Constipation, SIBO & Other GI Issues Can Be A Red Flag For This Condition

Hint: It also causes extremely painful periods and affects one in 10 women.

#gut health #hormones #healthy period #digestion
Stephanie Eckelkamp
July 11 2019
Beauty
Food Trends

9 Gut-Healing Snacks We're Obsessing Over

You gotta eat sometime—you might as well heal your gut while you're at it.

#gut health #snacks
Liz Moody
April 27 2017
Recovery
Mental Health
PAID CONTENT FOR EPIC Provisions

This Is Exactly What To Eat After Your Next Workout

Post-workout snack ideas? Count us in!

#partner #energy
mindbodygreen
June 26 2018

7 Signs Your Gut Needs Healing + How to Do It: A Doctor Explains

As an integrative neurologist, I'm fascinated by the connection between the brain and gut. And what I’ve found after working with thousands of...

#digestion #weight loss #health #microbiome
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
January 5 2016
Integrative Health

7 Things To Know Before You Start A Low FODMAP Diet

When it comes to FODMAPS—quantity matters.

#gut health #digestion
Elaine Brisebois
January 25 2018
Integrative Health

What Your Child’s Poop Says About Their Health: A Doctor Explains

As an integrative pediatric neurologist, I'm often the first doctor to ask parents about their child’s stool — and most are genuinely shocked to learn...

#parenting advice #digestion #health #parenting
Maya Shetreat-Klein, M.D.
February 7 2016
Functional Food
Are Nightshades Actually Bad For You?

Tomatoes, potatoes, eggplants, and chili peppers are all nightshades—are they friend or foe?

#food as medicine #foods #inflammation #healthy foods #food
Liz Moody
April 6 2017
Beauty

How To Do A Beauty Detox The Ayurveda Way

5 Ayurvedic solutions that can help detoxify the body by improving the digestion and eliminating toxins while nourishing and lubricating it at the...

#Ayurveda #beauty #food as medicine #food
Nomita Hathiramani
October 8 2016
Integrative Health
Recipes
