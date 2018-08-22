2356 results for
Thin Poop: Should It Be A Cause For Concern?
What causes stool to look stringy? Asking for a friend...
This Key Nutrient Promotes Heart Health — Here's How To Get It
We are betting on betaine.
There Are 7 Types Of Elimination Diets. Here's How To Tell Which Is Right For You
It's the BEST way to discover what works for your body.
Bloated? These 5 Foods May Be The Culprit
It’s no secret that bloating (and gas) is often a direct result of what we eat.
A 4-Minute Yoga Sequence To Jumpstart Digestion
Through trial and error, I found a few easy yoga sequences that calmed my stress hormones and improved my digestion. Now, I use them every morning.
Constipation, SIBO & Other GI Issues Can Be A Red Flag For This Condition
Hint: It also causes extremely painful periods and affects one in 10 women.
This Common Kitchen Ingredient Helps Nails Grow Faster
Can't say we're surprised.
9 Gut-Healing Snacks We're Obsessing Over
You gotta eat sometime—you might as well heal your gut while you're at it.
Should You Be Toning Your Vagus Nerve? Here's How It Can Calm Anxiety & Aid Digestion
It's way easier than you think.
This One Technique Can Ease Your Stress & Anxiety Big Time
Bonus: It's free.
This Is Exactly What To Eat After Your Next Workout
Post-workout snack ideas? Count us in!
7 Signs Your Gut Needs Healing + How to Do It: A Doctor Explains
As an integrative neurologist, I'm fascinated by the connection between the brain and gut. And what I’ve found after working with thousands of...
7 Things To Know Before You Start A Low FODMAP Diet
When it comes to FODMAPS—quantity matters.
What Your Child’s Poop Says About Their Health: A Doctor Explains
As an integrative pediatric neurologist, I'm often the first doctor to ask parents about their child’s stool — and most are genuinely shocked to learn...
Are Nuts Actually A Good Snack? A Nutritionist Explains
Before you go nuts, read this.
Are Nightshades Actually Bad For You?
Tomatoes, potatoes, eggplants, and chili peppers are all nightshades—are they friend or foe?
How To Do A Beauty Detox The Ayurveda Way
5 Ayurvedic solutions that can help detoxify the body by improving the digestion and eliminating toxins while nourishing and lubricating it at the...
How I Healed My Gut By Removing Garlic & Onion From My Diet
FODMAPs could be the root of your stomach troubles, too.
A Nutritionist-Designed Dinner To Calm Inflammation & Heal Your Gut
Plus, it tastes delicious.
Yes, You Can Have A Slice Of This Cake & Stay In Ketosis
Even non-keto dieters love it!