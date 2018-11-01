2356 results for

Recipes
Women's Health

5 Ways Ayurveda Can Help Make Pregnancy Easier

A doula explains how Ayurveda can help with different aspects of pregnancy, preparing for birth, and postpartum.

#Ayurveda #pregnancy
Viji Natarajan
October 2 2016
Functional Food
Functional Food
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Recipes
Functional Food
Functional Food
Integrative Health

7 Sneaky Foods That Could Be Causing Your Digestive Issues

As a functional medicine practitioner, I see that GI issues are some of the most common problems people face. Here are the foods that might be to...

#nutrition #digestion #health #microbiome #food
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 17 2016
Food Trends
Integrative Health
Travel
PAID CONTENT FOR Seventh Sense

How To Layer Your Nighttime Skin Care Routine

The skin care layering rule of thumb: Go from thinnest to thickest. Here's what that looks like for your p.m. regimen.

#partner #skin care #mbgBareYourBeauty
Krista Soriano
December 10 2019
Integrative Health
Beauty
Recipes

A One-Day Plan Guaranteed To Bust Your Bloat

Bookmark this, so you can come back whenever you're bloated.

#gut health
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
May 22 2017
Integrative Health

4 Signs You're Eating Too Much Fiber (Yes, It Is Possible)

Let's talk: How many flaxseeds are too many flaxseeds?

#gut health #digestion
Eva Selhub, M.D.
June 12 2017
Food Trends