3 Ways Balancing Yoga Poses Can Help You Live Better "Off The Mat"
Just like in life, you may fall
5 Pathways To Finding Peace After Losing Someone To Suicide
It may feel at certain moments like things are never going to return to "normal" again.
5 Easy Ways To Fall In Love With Yourself
One thing I have learned from working with hundreds of people on an intimate basis is that most of us have a tendency to make life and life’s...
8 Seriously Inspiring Audiobooks For People Who Don't Have Time To Read
This collection of audiobooks—focused on self-care, spirituality, and health and fitness—will help even the busiest person work on personal growth and...
This Firefighter's Plant-Based Challenge Started A Food Revolution
This Texas firefighter's inspiring story about plant-based eating will convince you that food truly is medicine.
Why I Left My Job As A Corporate Lawyer To Become A Meditation Teacher
When I was a lawyer, I had a "job," and although I was proficient and successful, it was far from rewarding and fulfilling.
How Cancer Saved My Life
There is nothing quite like staring down the reality of your own actual physical death to clarify what really matters.
What These 7 Fit People Do When They Only Have 10 Minutes To Exercise
As it turns out, a lot can be done in 10 minutes.
Yes, You Can Manipulate Your Metabolism To Lose Weight. Here's How
These 7 tips will show you how to manipulate your metabolism to prime your body to finally shed excess weight.
5 Reasons To Try Rope Wall Yoga
Yoga Kurunta is a series of Iyengar style asanas practiced with aid of ropes on a wall, translating to mean puppet or doll made of wood. The student...
I'm A Nutritionist: Here's How I Bounce Back When I'm Run-Down
Get back your energy with 7 simple steps.
Combat ADHD the Natural Way With These 6 Drug-Free Treatments
Natural treatments for ADHD.
13 Wellness Leaders Reveal Their Most Effective Healthy Habit
Kick off the new year with this advice from the pros.
Are You Working Out Or Burning Out?
You work hard, then you work out hard. Welcome to the burnout age.
Why Winter Is The Best Time To Indulge In Pampering Beauty Rituals
Self-indulgence and self-love are mandatory this winter! Here's how to do them!
16 Secrets To Staying In That Honeymoon Phase Your Whole Life
During these first few years of our marriage, I've learned what I now consider the essential lessons of marriage—things I wish I knew a long time ago....
How These 8 Yogis Deal With Hangovers
Hydrate, hydrate, and twist.
How To Know When You've Done "Enough"
Work, household chores, errands, or time with the kids … many of us struggle to feel as if we’ve done “enough.”
My Journey to Breathing Freely
For the last 20 years cigarettes have made some type of debut in my life.
5 Reasons Why We Have Cravings
We all experience cravings on a daily basis. At 10am, that donut looks delicious. At 12pm, that greasy slice of pizza seems irresistible. And so on.