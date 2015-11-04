2769 results for

How To Be The Master Of Your Mood

Dr. Neema Moraveji is the director of Stanford University’s Calming Technology Lab, as well as co-founder and CPO of Spire, the first wearable to...

#stress #happiness
mindbodygreen
November 4 2015
Your Pelvic Floor: How It Can Help You Reduce Stress & Improve Gut Health

There's a lot you can do to release stress and improve the health of your pelvic floor.

#gut health #flexibility #inflammation #digestion #microbiome
Lauren Roxburgh
May 28 2019
Is The Pill Hurting Your Sex Drive? This Doctor Says Yes

Is your birth control pill preventing more than just pregnancy?

#relationships #sex #libido
Prudence Hall
August 28 2017
How To Rescue Yourself From Obsessive Worrying

Worrying has become a national pastime. Whether you're worrying about repaying your college loan, having job stability in an unstable economy or...

#anxiety #study #mindfulness #personal growth
Debbie Hampton
April 29 2015
How To Turn Your Run Into A Mindful Meditation

What if there was a way to tame the mind, while simultaneously training your body?

#running #stress #happiness #running tips #fitness
Michael Sandler
September 19 2014
Should You Be Taking a Vaginal Probiotic?

Five steps to a healthier vaginal microbiome.

#microbiome
Lara Briden, N.D.
June 24 2018
How To (Finally!) Stop Worrying All The Time

I let myself be so pre-occupied that I couldn't stop to smell the roses, notice local construction sites, or remember where I had placed my keys the...

#happiness #mindfulness #mind body connection #wellness #mindfulness meditation
Dr. Natalie Bozinovski
February 16 2015
I'm A Pilates Instructor + I Don't Want A 6-Pack. Here's Why

Here's why I’d rather have a strong core instead of washboard abs.

#pilates #fitness #realtalk: fitness
Jennifer Dene
December 15 2015
This Challenging Yoga Technique Fires Up The Abs & Digestion

Some experienced yogis swear by Nauli for mental, physical, and spiritual strength.

#breath #yoga #digestion
Lily Silverton
July 1