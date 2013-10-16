2769 results for

Women's Health

​What I Wish Everyone Knew About Endometriosis

It can take years and multiple failed treatments before a woman finally receives the care she needs to relieve her pain.

#healing #pregnancy #pain #disease #fertility
Libby Hopton, M.A.
October 16 2013
Spirituality
Routines

27 Awesome Inversions From Rockstar Yogis

Here at MBG we love yoga and we love going upside down! We know how difficult it can be to invert, and how great it can feel when you finally get the...

#flexibility
mindbodygreen
March 14 2013

4 Things I Learned from a 2-Year-Old

I am writing this high above the clouds. I am sitting in a small plane with nothing much to do except reflect on the place I am leaving. That place is...

#relationships #happiness #gratitude #mindfulness #personal growth
Jennifer Pastiloff
September 19 2012
Routines

The Democratization Of Juicing

Amanda Chantal Bacon (founder of Moon Juice) and Jimmy Rosenberg (founder of Evolution Fresh) are two leaders of the green juice revolution. They talk...

#juicing #food
mindbodygreen
November 4 2015

Why Stress Is A Healthy Part Of A Meaningful Life

JASON WACHOB: So you're a clinical psychologist. You work with a range of people, PTSD, depression, anxiety, normal people who are just stressed. I...

#stress #health
mindbodygreen
November 4 2015
Routines

7 Laws to Live Your Yoga

World-renowned author, Deepak Chopra, proclaims that by following these seven laws, we can attain vitality, joy, and enthusiasm for life. These laws...

#books #happiness #nature #meditation #mindfulness
Lisa Mitchell
September 5 2012

Superman Or Caveman: Going Back To Nature To Get Better Results

Ben Greenfield is a global phenomenon, helping people all over the world get fit and strong, fast. In this video from revitalize 2015, he talks to...

#personal growth
mindbodygreen
October 22 2015
Integrative Health

8 Reasons You're Tired All The Time + How To Beat Fatigue

One of the top health problems I talk to people about is chronic fatigue or extremely low energy levels.

#digestion #fat #healthy foods #food #sleeping
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
June 25 2014
Meditation
Love
Integrative Health

What's the Difference Between Eastern & Western Medicine?

What’s the difference between a fisherman and a fishmonger?

#Ayurveda #Acupuncture #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Emill Kim, LAc
August 20 2012
Beauty

30 Best Natural Beauty Products Right Now

That should be on your shelf right now.

#makeup #skin care
Lindsay Kellner
November 6 2017
Personal Growth

The Science Says It All: 16 Physical & Emotional Benefits Of Gratitude

Research shows gratitude benefits us physically, emotionally, and socially.

#happiness #gratitude #meditation
Julia Guerra
November 15 2012

21 Ways To Detox Your Home

Many of us have done a detox in order to eliminate internal toxins from our body, but how many of us do anything about the toxins in our homes? Common...

#toxic #environmentalism #personal growth #detox
Frank Lipman, M.D.
July 15 2013
Personal Growth

Do You Expect Bad News...Or Miracles?

“You'll be happy to know that the universal law that created miracles hasn't been repealed."

#Wayne Dyer #personal growth quotes #happiness #abundance #personal growth
Jennifer Pastiloff
July 27 2012
Routines
Personal Growth

8 Tips for Understanding Grief and Rediscovering Gratitude in Times of Loss

Certain patterns of knowledge and tools that were imperative to my healing.

#healing #relationships #nature #gratitude #meditation
Melissa Rousseau
May 4 2012
Integrative Health