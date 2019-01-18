497 results for

The Supplements I'm Stocking Up On For 2019

The supplements I'm stocking up on for 2019, including hemp oil, fermented cod liver oil, and lemon balm.

#supplements #inflammation
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 30 2018

Coconut Kefir: What It Is + Why You Should Be Drinking More Of It

The word kefir is derived from the Turkish word "keyif," which means, “feel good” or “good feeling.” Most people are familiar with milk kefir, which...

#food as medicine #food #probiotics
Nick Kowalski
August 29 2015
How To Have A Social Life When You're Avoiding Sugar, Gluten, Alcohol, Caffeine, Dairy (You Get The Idea)

How to nurture your social life when you're on a strict elimination diet, including calling restaurants ahead and giving mocktails a chance.

#allergies #inflammation
Marisel Salazar
November 10 2018
I Started Eating For My Metabolism & My Body Changed In A Bunch Of Unexpected Ways

Personalized metabolism diet benefits, including decreased bloat, effortless weight management, and more energy.

#Blood Sugar #metabolism
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 21 2018
What I Tell All My Patients To Do For A Healthy Gut

Be good to your gut, and your gut will be good to you!

#gut health #digestion #health #microbiome
Gary Kaplan, D.O.
August 17 2016

If You Eat Fish, Here's What You Need To Know About Mercury

Are you concerned about your exposure to mercury from the food you're eating? If you eat fish at all, then you should be. This can be confusing, but...

#nutrition #personal growth #cleanse #detox
Susan Blum, M.D., MPH
April 27 2014
4 Toxic Triggers That Drain Otherwise Healthy People

Toxins are a fact of modern life, and there is really no escaping them. (By "toxin," I mean a substance that is in some way essentially poisonous to...

#personal growth #cleanse #self-awareness #detox #self-acceptance
Dr. Woodson Merrell
April 24 2014
Pterostilbene: Why This Potent Antioxidant Might Be Better Than Resveratrol

Here are some of the exciting ways pterostilbene may help boost your health—plus, tips on the best and safest way to reap the benefits.

#supplements #inflammation #longevity
Stephanie Eckelkamp
August 28 2018

Spring Detox Beet Soup

There's no better time than spring to do a little housecleaning, and this includes your diet. Beets contain compounds called betalains, initiating...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
Allison Day
May 1 2014