3287 results for

The ONE Trick I Use To Stay Slim: A Nutritionist Explains

Let me introduce you to brothing. It's my term for replacing a meal, snack, or beverage with bone broth, so you can sip yourself slim, young, and...

#how to lose weight #healthy recipes #healthy foods
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
November 18 2015
Integrative Health

How To Recover From A Sugar Hangover In 3 Easy Steps

How to recover from a sugar hangover in three easy steps, including adding cinnamon to your coffee and going on a nice walk.

#Blood Sugar #fats #protein
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 31 2018

The Only 12 Kitchen Tools You Need To Make Healthy Meals

The kitchen is the heart of the home, feeding both body and soul. Every good cocktail party ends with guests gathering in the kitchen. There's...

#green living #food #home
Kimberly Evans, M.S., R.D.
November 17 2015
Recipes

A Chocolate-For-Breakfast Smoothie (Oh, Yes!)

This smoothie is an easy and delicious option for breakfast.

#avocado #cacao #healthy recipes #smoothies #fertility
Pauline Hanuise
June 7 2014
Recipes

Why You're Always Hungry (According To Jessica Alba's Nutritionist)

She also reveals the go-to breakfast she recommends to clients.

#fats #protein #sugar #sugar-free
Liz Moody
May 17 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR RITUALS

Looking For A New Gifting Tradition This Year? Here Are 3 Amazing Ideas

Explore mindful gift-giving traditions this holiday season.

#partner #skin care #gratitude
mindbodygreen
October 23 2018
Recipes

Gluten-Free Bread With Rosemary & Thyme

Whether you're gluten-free or not, you will LOVE this recipe.

#Herbs #flaxseed #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #coconut oil
Elissa Goodman
September 15 2014
Healthy Weight

Ever Go Through Stages When You're Hungry ALL The Time? Here's Exactly What To Do

What to do when you're hungry all the time, including eating more fat, nuts, and protein.

#Blood Sugar #fats #metabolism
Eva Selhub, M.D.
October 20 2018
Beauty

The Simple 3-Step Regimen That Finally Unclogged My Pores

Hint: It's all-natural, and you may already have these ingredients.

#skin care
Nicole Hansalik
October 20 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

The Super Seed You Should Be Eating Every Day

With their neutral flavor, chances are that hemp hearts (filled with protein and healthy fat) will work well in practically any dish you’re making!

#recipes #healthy recipes #protein #wellness #fat
mindbodygreen
May 10 2017
Recipes
Recipes

Green Juice Mimosa

The hydrating vegetables in this Green Juice Mimosa help counteract the dehydrating effects of the alcohol.

#juicing
Andrea Hood
April 3 2015

Perfect Breakfast For One: Gluten-Free Cinnamon Cereal

With all the issues surrounding gluten and the havoc it can wreak on our digestive systems, oats have become a controversial topic. Oats are naturally...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Brandy Oswald
May 30 2014
Recipes
Functional Food

A Decadent Chocolate Tart You Won't Believe Is Vegan & Gluten-Free

We've all heard by now how good coconut oil is for us. It’s one of my core ingredients in many sweet recipes. This decadent chocolate tart is dairy...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Helen Walker
May 28 2014
Food Trends

An Anti-Acne Super Salad + 4 Other Beauty-Boosting Recipes

Plus, most of them take less than 5 minutes to make.

#functional foods #acne #beauty #salads #skin
Liz Moody
February 24 2017