Beauty

Why You Should Be Washing Your Face With Bar Soap

Feeling inspired to give bar soap a second chance? Here are the best to try right now.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Victoria Cairo
June 24 2016
Functional Food

THIS Is The Healthiest Food You Can Buy At A Gas Station

We asked the country's top nutrition experts what to do in the worst of situations.

#inflammation #protein #snacks
Liz Moody
June 24 2019
Beauty

My Job Is To Be On The Beach: These Are The Natural Products I Actually Use

Team USA Beach Volleyball player Alix Klineman shares her hot selects.

#makeup #hair #skin care
Alexandra Engler
June 22 2019
Functional Food

What's The Healthiest Way To Brew Coffee? We Asked The Experts

Pour over, French press, cold brew—let's get to the bottom of this.

#gut health #inflammation #coffee #drinks
Liz Moody
June 21 2019
Sex
Beauty

5 Reasons You Need Castor Oil In Your Medicine Cabinet

Your grandmother was right: castor oil is the cure-all that it's been hyped up to be.

#hair #pain #happiness #personal growth #skin
Hannah Yang
January 10 2014

10 Quick & Easy Dinner Recipes For One

So many of my nutrition coaching clients struggle with dinner inspiration. Today I'm sharing some of my favorite dinner recipes to, I hope, provide...

#recipes #clean food #healthy recipes #food
Emily Holmes
November 20 2015
Functional Food
Functional Food

10 Things I Didn't Expect When Our Family Went Grain-Free

I'm happy to report that after many years of hard work and discipline, my disease is in full remission.

#nutrition #gluten-free recipe #food
Carrie Vitt
November 18 2014
Integrative Health

8 Ways To Stimulate Autophagy & Maybe Even Boost Your Life Span

Simple steps to seriously improve your cellular health.

#longevity #brain
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
June 14 2019

Why Everyone Should Get To Know Ghee

I love fat, and every two weeks or so I devote a little time to making my favorite type of it. For 15 minutes, I'm engrossed in the essential ritual...

#ghee #Ayurveda #healthy recipes #fat #dairy
Julia Clarke, MS
January 8 2014

Autumn Mushroom Stroganoff (It's Vegan, Too!)

Apart from the changing leaves, nothing says fall like stroganoff in your mouth.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Molly Patrick
October 22 2013
Functional Food

5 Spices To Boost Your Immunity + Improve Your Digestion

As the weather changes, it can make us more susceptible to cough, colds, flu, and other bugs that get the better of us.

#food as medicine #turmeric #spices #food
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
January 11 2016
Functional Food
Functional Food

Tempeh: The Fermented Soybean Product That's Healthier Than Tofu

Swap your tofu for this nutrient-rich, plant-based protein.

#protein #vegetarian #vegan
Joseph Hooper
June 5 2019
Functional Food
Recipes
Recipes

Fully Raw Kristina's Ridiculously Good Kale Salad

The key to this kale salad is the dressing, which is loaded with goodness from cilantro and sesame seeds.

#recipes #salads #healthy recipes #raw foods recipes #kale
Kristina Carrillo-Bucaram
January 8 2016
Recipes

Reduce Your Sugar Intake With These Better-For-You Sauce Recipes

These recipes are simple DIY versions of popular sauces made with healthy, whole ingredients.

#recipes #healthy recipes #food
Danielle Walker
January 7 2016