Holiday Cashew Balls That Will Satisfy Sugarholics (Gluten-Free & Vegan)

Tis the season for over-indulging and sometimes over-eating sugary desserts. Kick sugar to the curb this season with these healthy, tasty...

#gluten-free recipe #holidays #vegan #healthy foods #sugar
Shirley Plant
December 12 2013
Personal Growth

The Single Most Important Food To Eat For Weight Loss: A Doctor Explains

Traditional thinking suggests carbohydrates are bad for you.

#nutrition #weight loss
Mark Hyman, M.D.
October 26 2015
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR INFINITI

Unlock Your Body's Potential With These Innovative Diet Optimization Tools

If you want to break through stagnant energy in your life, you need to upgrade what you eat and drink.

#nutrition #partner #happiness #wellness #health
mindbodygreen
August 31 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Pulses

How This Holistic Nutritionist Makes 4 Different Meals From One Easy Ingredient

Protein- and fiber-filled pulses are a meal prepper's dream, as they're extremely versatile (one batch can make four different dishes!), and a single...

#fiber #healthy recipes #protein #wellness #snacks
Kelly LeVeque
December 13 2016
Recipes

Juicing Vs. Blending (Infographic)

We love this infographic on Juicing Vs. Blending from MBG wellness expert, Kris Carr! (And if you're ready to get your green drink on, Kris has tons...

#smoothie #infographic #healthy recipes #smoothies #juicing
mindbodygreen
July 3 2013
Beauty

How To Get Rid Of Dandruff Naturally

Simple green beauty tips to get rid of dandruff.

#hair
Surabhi Surendra
February 12 2017
Functional Food

These 8 Anti-Inflammatory Powerhouses Cost Less Than $1 Per Serving

We asked a nutrition expert to share how to get the most bang for your buck!

#tea #inflammation #drinks #breakfast #snacks
Liz Moody
July 9 2018
Functional Food

8 Vegetarians Reveal What They Order At Popular Food Chains

In a world of McNuggets, Whoppers and steak burritos, finding veggie-friendly options on-the-go can be tricky.

#vegetarian #food
Emma Loewe
August 27 2015
Integrative Health
Beauty
Food Trends

Stop Dousing Your BBQ In Sugar Sauce — Reach For One Of These Super-Healthy Condiments Instead

Vegan, gluten-free, and organic versions ketchup, mustard, mayo, and more.

#Paleo #Whole30 #vegan #snacks #dinner
Liz Moody
July 3 2018
Recipes
Beauty

Zeolite: What It Is + Why It Can Detox & Cleanse Your Skin Like Nothing Else

Not many beauty ingredients begin with the letter Z, but zeolite is definitely an A-lister.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Kim Lewin-Reilly
October 16 2015
Integrative Health

56 Sneaky Names For Sugar

Sugar in small amounts is fine. (In fact, three teaspoons, or 15 grams, a day is still a safe amount for a child to consume). But most of us are...

#sugar #food
Laurie David
September 11 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR lucy

12 Things Active Women Do Every Day

Living a truly vibrant, energized life is a daily choice. It comes down to the first thought you choose to believe upon waking, the food you select to...

#fitness #gratitude #restorative yoga #health #inspiration
mindbodygreen
August 17 2015