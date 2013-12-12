2439 results for
Holiday Cashew Balls That Will Satisfy Sugarholics (Gluten-Free & Vegan)
Tis the season for over-indulging and sometimes over-eating sugary desserts. Kick sugar to the curb this season with these healthy, tasty...
The Finance Book That Helped Ashley Neese Ditch The Scarcity Mindset
Plus, the mantra she loves for calling in abundance.
The Single Most Important Food To Eat For Weight Loss: A Doctor Explains
Traditional thinking suggests carbohydrates are bad for you.
A Healthier Latke With Sweet Potatoes + Tofu Sour Cream
A healthy Hanukkah.
Unlock Your Body's Potential With These Innovative Diet Optimization Tools
If you want to break through stagnant energy in your life, you need to upgrade what you eat and drink.
How This Holistic Nutritionist Makes 4 Different Meals From One Easy Ingredient
Protein- and fiber-filled pulses are a meal prepper's dream, as they're extremely versatile (one batch can make four different dishes!), and a single...
Creamy Vegan Caesar Salad (With Gluten-Free Croutons!)
A childhood favorite without the animal and fish products.
Juicing Vs. Blending (Infographic)
We love this infographic on Juicing Vs. Blending from MBG wellness expert, Kris Carr! (And if you're ready to get your green drink on, Kris has tons...
How To Get Rid Of Dandruff Naturally
Simple green beauty tips to get rid of dandruff.
These 8 Anti-Inflammatory Powerhouses Cost Less Than $1 Per Serving
We asked a nutrition expert to share how to get the most bang for your buck!
8 Vegetarians Reveal What They Order At Popular Food Chains
In a world of McNuggets, Whoppers and steak burritos, finding veggie-friendly options on-the-go can be tricky.
I Went From Weeklong Migraines To Headache-Free: Here's How
Get to the root cause of your headaches.
6 Ancient Cooling Practices For When It's Hot AF
No. 1 all day, every day.
Stop Dousing Your BBQ In Sugar Sauce — Reach For One Of These Super-Healthy Condiments Instead
Vegan, gluten-free, and organic versions ketchup, mustard, mayo, and more.
Fast, Cheap & Easy: 3 Fall Taco Dinners To Make Now
Three easy, nutritious and tasty weeknight meals.
Zeolite: What It Is + Why It Can Detox & Cleanse Your Skin Like Nothing Else
Not many beauty ingredients begin with the letter Z, but zeolite is definitely an A-lister.
Estrogen-Testosterone Imbalance? Here Are The Supplements & Testing Men Need
For when estrogen and testosterone get out of whack.
Jessica Biel Spills Why She & Justin Timberlake Won't Eat Wheat Or Dairy (And What They Eat Instead)
Here's everything Jessica Biel eats in a day.
56 Sneaky Names For Sugar
Sugar in small amounts is fine. (In fact, three teaspoons, or 15 grams, a day is still a safe amount for a child to consume). But most of us are...
12 Things Active Women Do Every Day
Living a truly vibrant, energized life is a daily choice. It comes down to the first thought you choose to believe upon waking, the food you select to...