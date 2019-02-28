3467 results for

Functional Food
Home

4 Tips For A Healthy Detox (You Don't Need To Starve Yourself!)

Detoxification is a normal bodily process. Toxins are neutralized and processed for elimination through major organs like the liver, kidneys, lungs,...

#fiber #inflammation #digestion #cleanse #detox
Mary Dellene
January 3 2014
Functional Food

The Definitive 3-Day Gut Reset Diet

For keeping your microbiome as healthy and happy as possible.

#gut health #mbgsupplements #healthy reset
Amy Shah, M.D.
January 2 2017
Beauty

The One Ingredient You Need For Baby-Smooth Skin

AHAs are alpha-hydroxy acids, a class of chemical compounds that can be either naturally occurring or synthetic. Many are derived from organic sugars,...

#green beauty #beauty #green living
Anthony Youn, M.D., FACS
April 1 2017
Food Trends

A Cardiologist's Checklist For Protecting Your Heart

Protect your heart by avoiding these 10 things.

#heart disease #wellness #health
Joel Kahn, M.D.
December 30 2016
Women's Health
Recipes

It's Stone Fruit Season! The 5 Best Healthy Ways To Use Summer's Best Fruit

Including your new favorite dessert, and a perfect summer cocktail.

#dessert #drinks
Liz Moody
July 1 2019

10 Healthy Habits That Are Worth The Time & Money

Lemon water is worth the hype. (And 9 other reasonable wellness habits.)

#food as medicine #wellness #healthy foods #food
Phoebe Lapine
February 8 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Traditional Medicinals

What 4 Health Experts Are Doing To Prep For Winter Right Now

We asked our favorite health experts: What practices are you leaning into right now to prep for winter?

#tea #partner #immunity
Krista Soriano
October 11 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Maty's Healthy Products

My Favorite Natural Remedies + How They Make Natural Parenting A Little Easier

The go-to natural wellness remedies this model-turned-health coach swears by when she feels a bug coming on.

#sleep #drinks #dinner
Melissa Wood
March 20 2017
Beauty

How Gemstone Facials Can Help You Tap Into Your Inner Power

By incorporating crystals into our facials, we are able to activate and remove the unwanted, stagnant energy, taking our beauty routine to the next...

#beauty #diy beauty #wellness
Heather Askinosie
August 8 2016
Recovery

Dandelion Tea For Health & Healing

Sauté them, steam them or make a batch of my dandelion tea, and introduce your body to the goodness of this powerful green.

#healing #tea #antioxidant #inflammation #wellness
Nikki Croes
May 29 2013
Functional Food

Which Is Better For Your Gut — Apple Cider Vinegar Or Lemon Water?

You're also probably drinking your lemon water wrong.

#gut health
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
December 6 2017
Motivation
Functional Food