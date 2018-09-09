3470 results for

Beauty
Personal Growth
Nature
Food Trends

After 54 Days, The CDC Says It's Finally Safe To Eat Romaine Again

The CDC has announced an end to the most recent E. coli outbreak.

#news #salads #immunity #food sensitivity
Christina Coughlin
January 16
Recipes

Plant-Based Twists On French Bistro Classics

French cuisine is about eating seasonally, slowly, mindfully and in moderation, and enjoying very balanced plates of food.

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #food #whole foods
Rebecca Leffler
March 7 2015
Recipes

You Have To Try This Genius Gut-Healing Mayo (It's Vegan!)

It uses apples, apple cider vinegar, and miso but somehow tastes JUST like the real thing.

#gut health #lunch #snacks
Liz Moody
January 27 2018
Beauty
Recipes

6 Tips To Make Your Detox Fun!

Many people cringe when they hear the word detox. It sounds scary to them, they think they are going to be deprived, hungry and irritable, but it...

#cleanse #immunity #detox #water #intention
Raquel Vasallo
October 19 2013

How To Break Your Kid's Screen Addiction: A Pediatrician Explains

Endless screens, video games, and gadgets now fill our children's world — and they're all designed to capture your kids' imagination. The problem is,...

#parenting advice #parenting
Stephen Cowan, M.D.
October 12 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Evolution Fresh

A Gluten-Free Blogger Spills Her Snacking Secrets

Nicole Cogan, the blogger behind NOBREAD, maintains a healthy lifestyle by making little decisions every day. Here are her wellness tricks that are...

#gluten #happiness #fitness #wellness #journaling
Nicole Cogan
January 26 2017
Functional Food

Is Fruit Sugar Bad For You? A Doctor Explains

Let's dive into the actual science.

#sugar
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
June 20 2017
Recipes
Functional Food
Integrative Health
Recipes

The Only Juice You Need To Boost Gut Health

Eating (and drinking) a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables feeds good gut bacteria and helps them thrive.

#recipes #food as medicine #juice recipes #juice #food
Olivia Budgen
May 13 2016
Recipes
Integrative Health