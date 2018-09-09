3470 results for
Crystal Deodorant: What's The Deal With This Antiperspirant Alternative?
Yes, deodorants come in crystal form.
I Did An 'Emoji Fast' & It Changed The Way I Communicate
Try it, we dare you.
Genius Tips For A Sustainable, Green Gathering
Pickled watermelon rinds FTW.
Is Coffee Actually Bad For You? A Doctor Explains
Not going to lie, our fingers are crossed for yes.
After 54 Days, The CDC Says It's Finally Safe To Eat Romaine Again
The CDC has announced an end to the most recent E. coli outbreak.
Plant-Based Twists On French Bistro Classics
French cuisine is about eating seasonally, slowly, mindfully and in moderation, and enjoying very balanced plates of food.
You Have To Try This Genius Gut-Healing Mayo (It's Vegan!)
It uses apples, apple cider vinegar, and miso but somehow tastes JUST like the real thing.
The Glowing-Skin Diet: 3 Plant-Based Dinners Designed To Plump, Brighten, And Tone
You can have a skin-healing dinner on the table in 10 minutes.
Sip On This CBD-Infused Vegan "Bone Broth" To Ease Inflammation & Stress
This broth is mind-blowingly good.
6 Tips To Make Your Detox Fun!
Many people cringe when they hear the word detox. It sounds scary to them, they think they are going to be deprived, hungry and irritable, but it...
How To Break Your Kid's Screen Addiction: A Pediatrician Explains
Endless screens, video games, and gadgets now fill our children's world — and they're all designed to capture your kids' imagination. The problem is,...
A Gluten-Free Blogger Spills Her Snacking Secrets
Nicole Cogan, the blogger behind NOBREAD, maintains a healthy lifestyle by making little decisions every day. Here are her wellness tricks that are...
Is Fruit Sugar Bad For You? A Doctor Explains
Let's dive into the actual science.
I Lost 150 Pounds (And Kept It Off). Here's What I Eat In A Day
There's no deprivation here.
Want Healthier Tex-Mex? Enter Vegan 'Queso' & Turmeric-Ginger Chicken Fajitas
A healthy take on those classic Tex-Mex flavors.
Vitamin D Deficient? Here Are The Best Foods To Naturally Boost Your Levels
Let the sunshine in!
6 Common Ailments You Can Help Treat With An Herbal First Aid Kit
Many herbs can promote pleasure, sustenance, and healing.
The Only Juice You Need To Boost Gut Health
Eating (and drinking) a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables feeds good gut bacteria and helps them thrive.
Found: 3 Make-Ahead Vegan Lunches That Take Less Than 30 Minutes To Prep
No #saddesklunches here.
How Stress Gets In The Way Of Digestion (Plus, 3 Ways To Calm Down)
Calm down before you chow down.