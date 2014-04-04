3473 results for

How I Manifested The Life I've Always Wanted

Sooner or later we all come to a point when we realize that some things in our life aren't going that well. Fifteen years ago, I suffered from...

#manifestation #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
April 4 2014
Friendships

Are You The Toxic Person In Your Life?

Here are 10 common ways we're unconsciously hurting those around us.

#anxiety #friendship #toxic relationships
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
October 2 2018
Off-the-Grid

Meet The Couple Who Lives In A Van (And Still Manages To Eat Healthy)

Eating well on the road has never been a forte of mine, but my most recent adventure forced me to change my ways.

#environmentalism #vegetarian
Alyssa Ackerman
April 8 2016
Recipes

A Salad That Makes Even The Skeptics Fall In Love With Kale

There are two types of people in the world: those who love kale, and those who haven’t yet tried this recipe. If you’re already part of the kale...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #kale #food
Daniel Scott
January 29 2014

Delicious Vegan Comfort Food: Cashew "Cheese" Dip

“Don’t you miss cheese?!” is a question many vegans get asked. This cashew cheese sauce, my vegan friends, is the answer. No, it doesn’t quite taste...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
​Vicki Santillano
February 17 2014
Women's Health

Anti-Inflammatory Turmeric Sun Dressing (Gluten-Free Recipe)

Turmeric is getting some well-deserved attention these days. I love it for all its amazing anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and detoxifying...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #olive oil #turmeric #healthy foods
Melissa Rousseau
May 15 2013

5 Fall Foods to Increase Fertility

Fall is one of my favorite times of year when it comes to foods. So many of these delicious, warming foods can have a profound effect on helping to...

#healing #antioxidant #fertility #wellness #healthy foods
September Baumgartner
October 10 2012
Integrative Health

9 Ways I Was Able To Help My MS Naturally

Here are some key changes that made a big difference for me.

#GMO #organic food #food sensitivity #organic
Kellie Alderton
June 19 2013
Wellness Trends

7 Wellness Trends To Watch In 2013

What an amazing time to be in wellness! We're in the initial stages of a giant shift in the way health is perceived globally.

#slideshows #alkaline #yogis #personal growth #yoga
Jason Wachob
December 26 2012
Women's Health

The Anti-Candida Grocery Shopping List

The ultimate shopping list to banish candida and cravings for good.

#healthy foods #candida
Kimberly Snyder
November 7 2016
Women's Health
Friendships

How To Season Your Food, Sans The Salt

Most Americans consume much more sodium than the daily recommended amount. Here are some of my favorite tips for reducing salt intake and flavoring...

#Herbs #sodium #nutrition #salt #health
Jennifer Glockner
March 24 2016
Beauty

Do You Have Warm Or Cool Skin Undertones? Here's How To Tell

Chances are you're wearing the wrong foundation shade.

#makeup #skin care
Katey Denno
March 7 2018
Integrative Health
Recipes
Motivation