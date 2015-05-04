3481 results for

Chipotle Just Went Public With Its Guacamole Recipe

Since announcing last week that it stopped using GMO ingredients, Chipotle has entered a new era of health-driven transparency.

#news #avocado #foods #healthy recipes #GMO
Emi Boscamp
May 4 2015
Personal Growth

What It Means To Connect With Your Sacred Feminine + How To Actually Do It Today

"This begins with listening to subtle messages from the body rather than rationalizations of the mind."

#personal growth #spirituality
Robin Lee
February 28 2017

Why The French Love Dandelions (And Why You Should Too)

Forget all those preconceived notions about garden weeds. Come spring, it’s dandelion season in France and Italy.

#smoothie #soup #healthy recipes #raw #vegan
Rebeca Plantier
March 21 2014
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Beauty

Need To Satisfy A Beauty Itch? We've Got 4 Safe Ways To Have Fun Right Now

While many are leaning into sourdough starters and puzzles, some are figuring out how to perfect their nail art.

#makeup #COVID-19 #hair #skin care
Alexandra Engler
May 4
Recipes

Grain-Free Cinnamon-Raisin Bread

It's really easy to whip up your own raisin bread, so say goodbye to the store-bought version, which is usually full of preservatives and refined...

#Paleo #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #food
Carla Papas
May 1 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Wholesome™

Get Festive With These 5 Better-For-You Entertaining Ideas

The perfect holiday treat without the stress or guilt

#dessert #vegan #snacks #holiday #gluten-free
mindbodygreen
December 6 2017
Beauty

DIY: 4 All-Natural Skin Care Recipes

Have you run out of your favorite skin care product? Are you on a tight budget? Or have the products you use just stopped working for you? Don’t...

#beauty #wellness #skin #essential oils
Marina De Giovanni
March 18 2014
Beauty
Recipes

How To Cook Your Best Passover Seder Ever (And Actually Enjoy It)

We all want Passover to feel meaningful and special. It is easy to make the mistake that “special” equals overdoing it in the food department. I’d...

#holidays #food #whole foods
Kenden Alfond
April 2 2015
Love

Wellness Leader Jess Ainscough Passes Away At 30

Today we lost a great member of our community.

#healing #death #mindfulness #wellness #inspiration
Jason Wachob
February 27 2015
Functional Food
Personal Growth

7 Easy Ways To Keep Your Summer Boozing In Check

Here's how to keep enjoying summer, without making September one long hangover.

#alcohol #alcoholism #healthy reset #health
Caitlin Padgett
August 11 2016

A Kale, Pomegranate & Pear Salad (It's A Healthy Powerhouse!)

Every year for the holidays I prepare a variety of scrumptious dishes. With so many tempting treats to choose from, the greens often get ignored. No...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Silvia Bianco
December 12 2013
Beauty

5 Foods To Avoid If You Want Glowing Skin + What To Eat Instead

Food for thought: These easy diet swaps could transform your skin.

#nutrition #beauty #skin
Kimberly Snyder
June 10 2016