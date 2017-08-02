9954 results for

4 Steps To Transcendent Self-Confidence

The universe tends to unfold exactly as it should.

#confidence #personal growth #self-care #self-acceptance
Kate Eckman
August 2 2017

7 Tips To Become The Person You Want To Be

Many of us don't like who we are. We feel weak or indecisive or lonely, and we're unhappy with our lives. But it doesn't have to be this way!

#happiness #personal growth #inspiration
Andrea Brandt, PhD, MFT
September 5 2014

The ONE Thing You Need To Do On Sunday For A Stress-Free Week

Nothing eats away at well-being more than worry. Sometimes we have good reason to worry; other times we don't. Either way, this weekly ritual can help...

#happiness #parenting advice #mindfulness #writing #personal growth
Jan Ellison
September 13 2015

Vegan Chocolate Truffles With A Chili Kick!

Is there any better way to tell someone you love them than with chocolate truffles? These dairy-free, gluten-free, grain-free, vegan-friendly truffles...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Ashleigh Grange
January 23 2014

8 Things I Wish Someone Had Told Me Before I Had A Baby

When I was pregnant with my son, I was bombarded with unwanted advice. It seems everyone has their two cents to offer when you’re pregnant. Something...

#happiness #fertility #pregnancy #parenting
Gemma Hartley
August 22 2013
Personal Growth
How To Use Your Phone As A Tool To Manifest Abundance

"I get gratitude. I get how using it as a focus in your daily life brings more to be grateful for. But it’s the practice, not the beliefs, that is the...

#manifestation #happiness #abundance #technology
Laura Di Franco, MPT
July 30 2017
Integrative Health

Why Sweating Is The Best Way To Get Rid Of Toxins

How sweating eliminates toxins, according to science.

#toxic #heart disease
Joel Kahn, M.D.
September 4 2014
Integrative Health

Constipation Nation: What You Need to Know About Pooping

100 million Americans do not have regular daily bowel movements.

#healing #Ayurveda #mindfulness #wellness #yoga
Nadya Andreeva
June 8 2012
Food Trends

A Beginner's Guide To Organic, Biodynamic & Vegan Wine

What's the difference between organic and biodynamic wine? Where can I find these kinds of wines? How do I pick a good bottle? And what's the deal...

#vegan #sustainability #food #organic #wine
Leah Vanderveldt
September 11 2015

What My Mother's Death Taught Me About Being Mindful

On the morning of May 30, my husband and I received a call: my mother was in the ICU in New Delhi. I thought it was a bad joke because my mother...

#love #death #mindfulness #personal growth
Sweta Vikram
September 1 2014

10 Ways to Practice Yoga (in Life) Without Practicing Yoga (on a Mat)

My husband practices yoga, but he doesn't realize it. While on our honeymoon in Bali, I dragged my husband to a yoga class, and let's just say it...

#happiness #yoga sutras #gratitude #mindfulness #yogis
Roxy Bargoz
August 9 2012

Sugar-Free Recipe: Strawberry Green Popsicles

Summer is the season for icy-cold treats. But, as a parent, I want my son to enjoy them without the artificial flavors, colorings, food dyes,...

#healthy recipes #coconut water #healthy foods #food
Preeti Gundecha
August 26 2013
Recipes

6 Quick Clean-Eating Snack Ideas To Boost Your Energy

Are you on the hunt for fresh snack ideas that crush cravings, sidestep highly processed pitfalls, and rack up impressive nutrition and health points?

#recipes #vegetarian #vegan #snacks #food
Kate Geagan
September 7 2015

7 Tips For Kicking Your Sugar Habit

The average American consumes nearly 90 grams of added sugar on a given day, and all this sugar can contribute to the development of chronic diseases...

#wellness #digestion #sugar #food #sleeping
Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
August 18 2013

5 Tips to Prevent Holiday Bloating

We've all been there. Post holiday meal, sitting on the sofa feeling bloated, fat, gassy and miserable.

#wellness #organic food #vegetarian #cleanse #vegan
mindbodygreen
November 28 2011
Wellness Trends

How to Cure Bad Colon Karma

Ayurvedic guidelines are pretty straightforward, but implementing them in real life can get pretty confusing at times.

#Ayurveda #wellness #healthy foods #superfoods #food
Nadya Andreeva
January 18 2012
Personal Growth

Lessons Everyone Should Be Teaching Their Kids About $$

Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D., shares what's working with her kids.

#Well Spent #motherhood #Financial Wellness
Emma Loewe
February 20 2019
Personal Growth

How Mindfulness Saved Me From An Incurable Illness

The mind is more powerful than we think.

#mindfulness #yoga
Martel Catalano
July 18 2017
Travel

I Spent 3+ Years On The Road. Here Are 6 Healthy Travel Tricks That Actually Work

You don't have to be unhealthy just because you're on vacation.

#stress
Liz Moody
July 18 2017