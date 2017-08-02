9954 results for
4 Steps To Transcendent Self-Confidence
The universe tends to unfold exactly as it should.
7 Tips To Become The Person You Want To Be
Many of us don't like who we are. We feel weak or indecisive or lonely, and we're unhappy with our lives. But it doesn't have to be this way!
The ONE Thing You Need To Do On Sunday For A Stress-Free Week
Nothing eats away at well-being more than worry. Sometimes we have good reason to worry; other times we don't. Either way, this weekly ritual can help...
Vegan Chocolate Truffles With A Chili Kick!
Is there any better way to tell someone you love them than with chocolate truffles? These dairy-free, gluten-free, grain-free, vegan-friendly truffles...
8 Things I Wish Someone Had Told Me Before I Had A Baby
When I was pregnant with my son, I was bombarded with unwanted advice. It seems everyone has their two cents to offer when you’re pregnant. Something...
Life Coach Megan Bruneau Spills The Best Ways To Treat Yourself On A Budget
Because feeling great doesn't have to cost a damn thing.
How To Use Your Phone As A Tool To Manifest Abundance
"I get gratitude. I get how using it as a focus in your daily life brings more to be grateful for. But it’s the practice, not the beliefs, that is the...
Why Sweating Is The Best Way To Get Rid Of Toxins
How sweating eliminates toxins, according to science.
Constipation Nation: What You Need to Know About Pooping
100 million Americans do not have regular daily bowel movements.
A Beginner's Guide To Organic, Biodynamic & Vegan Wine
What's the difference between organic and biodynamic wine? Where can I find these kinds of wines? How do I pick a good bottle? And what's the deal...
What My Mother's Death Taught Me About Being Mindful
On the morning of May 30, my husband and I received a call: my mother was in the ICU in New Delhi. I thought it was a bad joke because my mother...
10 Ways to Practice Yoga (in Life) Without Practicing Yoga (on a Mat)
My husband practices yoga, but he doesn't realize it. While on our honeymoon in Bali, I dragged my husband to a yoga class, and let's just say it...
Sugar-Free Recipe: Strawberry Green Popsicles
Summer is the season for icy-cold treats. But, as a parent, I want my son to enjoy them without the artificial flavors, colorings, food dyes,...
6 Quick Clean-Eating Snack Ideas To Boost Your Energy
Are you on the hunt for fresh snack ideas that crush cravings, sidestep highly processed pitfalls, and rack up impressive nutrition and health points?
7 Tips For Kicking Your Sugar Habit
The average American consumes nearly 90 grams of added sugar on a given day, and all this sugar can contribute to the development of chronic diseases...
5 Tips to Prevent Holiday Bloating
We've all been there. Post holiday meal, sitting on the sofa feeling bloated, fat, gassy and miserable.
How to Cure Bad Colon Karma
Ayurvedic guidelines are pretty straightforward, but implementing them in real life can get pretty confusing at times.
Lessons Everyone Should Be Teaching Their Kids About $$
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D., shares what's working with her kids.
How Mindfulness Saved Me From An Incurable Illness
The mind is more powerful than we think.
I Spent 3+ Years On The Road. Here Are 6 Healthy Travel Tricks That Actually Work
You don't have to be unhealthy just because you're on vacation.