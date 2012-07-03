10166 results for

Spirituality

7 Ayurvedic Tips to Keep Cool This Summer

When things heat up outside, the key to perfect health is to find ways to cool down – mentally, emotionally and physically.

Jillian Lavender
July 3 2012
Integrative Health

I'm A Doctor — Here's How I Reversed My Fatty Liver & Acid Reflux With Integrative Medicine

"I changed the way I practice medicine and reinvented myself as a physician, and I’ve never looked back."

Marvin Singh, M.D.
August 1 2018

5 Signs You're Ready To Seek Your Higher Purpose

I didn’t become a banker to change the world. I became a banker to make money.

Tara Mullarkey
May 18 2015
Change-Makers

The 6 Best In-Season Fruits & Veggies To Buy For Spring

Eating foods that are in season makes sense from an environmental and health standpoint.

Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
April 23 2013

Is Running Hurting Your Knees? Ayurveda Can Help

Are you one of the more than 10.5 million Americans who like to run on a regular basis? If so, you may have found that it can take a toll on your...

Premal Patel, M.D.
June 14 2013
Spirituality

7 Habits Of Highly Spiritual People

You're highly productive, goal-oriented and efficient at life ... but are you achieving your life's dreams at the expense of your spiritual growth?

Vishnu Subramaniam
April 1 2015
Spirituality

10 Spiritual Reads That Are Basically Portable Life Coaches

Get ready for hundreds of pages packed with spiritual goodness.

Emma Mildon
June 29 2016

5 Reasons Grass-Fed Beef Isn't a Fad

Each generation has its “health” foods. Back in the day, a stiff whisky cured all ills. Then Coca-Cola. Next, margarine, Snackwells and diet soda— or...

Doug Tedeschi
August 4 2012

Quinoa For Breakfast? With This Recipe, Go For It!

Whether you follow a plant-based diet or not, how much fun is it to eat pudding for breakfast?!

Shirley Plant
September 23 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR Kashi

The Truth About America's Smoothie Obsession

A profile on smoothie-loving Americans: why they drink smoothies, ingredient trends, and how to shake things up with your next blend.

mindbodygreen
June 27 2016
Wellness Trends

13 Things You Need To Know Today (June 27)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including LeBron James skipping the Olympics.

Leah Vanderveldt
June 27 2016

Lemon Johnnycakes With Blueberry Syrup (Vegan & Gluten-Free!)

Breakfast can be a challenge on a gluten-free diet. Sometimes gluten-free alternatives to traditional breakfast foods are disappointing — either too...

Rachel Carr
March 30 2014
Recipes

10 Signs You're A (Super) Foodie

How do you know if you’ve crossed the line from "foodie" to "superfoodie"? Have you earned the title of Foursquare Mayor at Café Gratitude or Pure...

Colleen Wachob
August 23 2013
Recipes

3 Benefits of Sweet Potatoes + 1 Yummy Recipe

This superfood is a nutritional all-star and should be incorporated into your diet year round.

Ashley Tudor
September 11 2012
Functional Food

How to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth Without Sugar

There are plenty of healthy foods that have a satisfying sweet and delicious taste while still in their whole, natural state.

Katrine van Wyk
September 6 2012

Classic Vegetarian Black Bean Tostadas

A fantastic vegetarian option, this Black Bean Tostada recipe hits the spot and will leave you full and satisfied. Make it with corn tortillas, and...

Dawna Stone
March 28 2014
I'm A Pregnant Hospital Pediatrician: Here's How I'm Coping With COVID-19

On confronting COVID-19 from her different professional perspectives.

Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
April 20