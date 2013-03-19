10026 results for

3 Simple Ways To Incorporate More Raw Foods In Your Diet

I have tried, and failed miserably, multiple times in my quest to become a raw vegan. I so deeply admire the glowing, vibrant, and energetic people...

#smoothie #Raw Food #vegan #healthy foods #food
Allison Micco
March 19 2013

How To Make Gluten-Free Bread Crumbs (Handy For Holiday Favorites)

I know that staying on a gluten-free diet can be challenging, especially during the holiday season, so here's a way to make gluten-free bread crumbs...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
November 12 2013
Beauty

The Best Natural Beauty Buys On Amazon Right Now

Lots of hidden treasures in here.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
May 17 2018
Personal Growth
Healthy Weight

Good-For-Anytime Banana Creme Pie (Gluten-Free & Vegan!)

I recently found myself wanting a sweet treat that would satisfy me without making my blood sugar levels go AWOL and see me needing a nap an hour...

#healing #fitness #wellness #personal growth
Nicole Perhne
June 14 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Justin’s®
Meditation
Recipes
Integrative Health

Signs You Might Have A "Leaky Brain" + What To Do About It

It's easy to take for granted what a brilliant biological machine the brain is.

#mental illness #functional medicine
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
July 21 2015

Willpower Won't Help You Eat Better

Many of us have resolved to lose weight or eat better, even though we've failed at these goals in the past. Maybe we had initial success, then a...

#personal growth #weight loss #whole foods #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Isaac Eliaz, M.D., M.S., LAc
April 26 2013
Functional Food

10 Tips to Dehydrate Your Food

Imagine being able to enjoy seasonal foods free from additives and preservatives all year round, cut down on packaging, save storage space in your...

#organic food #dehydration #food
Lee Holmes
November 8 2012
Spirituality

Why Being Selfish Is Actually A Good Thing

Let's consider a new definition for the word.

#confidence #Purpose #Journey
Julie Reisler
May 12 2018
Home
Motivation

How I Swapped My Eating Disorder For A Yoga Addiction

Breaking this deep-rooted destructive addiction wasn't easy, that’s for sure!

#meditation #addiction #yoga #body image #food
Pauline Hanuise
March 21 2013

7 Things You Need To Know Today (December 22)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the psychological impact of Santa lies, how wellness and saving money relate, and the health...

#news roundup
Lindsay Kellner
December 22 2016

5 Healthy Reasons To Start Having More Fun

When I woke up one day and realized that the reason I couldn’t shift the weight, stop emotional binge eating or achieve my goals was because I didn’t...

#happiness #wellness #weight loss #food #binge eating
Anna Wootton
June 7 2013

This Celebrity Chef Made A Healthy Holiday Cookie Just For mbg (And It Tastes Amazing)

What's red and green, antioxidant-packed, and ready for your holiday cookie exchanges?

#holidays #healthy recipes #healthy foods
Liz Moody
December 22 2016

Anti-Inflammatory Turmeric Truffles

Turmeric is filled with all the best "anti's" our bodies need, especially in winter — anti-oxidant, anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory...

#healthy recipes #turmeric #food
Elise Swartwood
December 22 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Pure Encapsulations

A Functional Medicine Expert's Supplement Rules To Live By

Knowing what to look for in your supplements is important.

#supplements #probiotics
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 8 2018