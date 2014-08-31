10026 results for

Personal Growth

How I Finally Learned To Age Gracefully

Make peace with your age and learn to celebrate it.

#mind body connection #aging #body image #self-acceptance
Kathi Morehead
August 31 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Nature Made
PAID CONTENT FOR NutriBullet LEAN

How Much Exercise Do You Really Need To Lose Weight?

By choosing a workout you'll actually do, and combining it with a healthy diet, you are on your way to reaching your healthy weight!

#body positivity #hiit
mindbodygreen
November 20 2016

7 Things You Need To Know Today (January 20)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including increasing coffee prices, good news for climate change, and edible cookie dough.

#news #news roundup
Elizabeth Inglese
January 20 2017

Foolproof Gluten-Free Seeded Crackers You Can Make Yourself

Yes, you can make your own whole grain, gluten-free crackers. Here's how.

#recipes #food
Karen Sheer
March 20 2016
Wellness Trends

What You Need To Know About Shopping Organic

The USDA has made several distinctions and levels about what constitutes organic products.

#organic food #food #grocery shopping #organic #whole foods
Mike Walters
February 3 2013

Vegan Coconut Bliss Balls That Will Wow Your Taste Buds

Looking for a totally out-of-this-world delicious and guilt-free treat? I’ve got you covered. These coconut bliss balls are made with 100% pure whole...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Zoë Keller
March 20 2014

7 Things That Are Hurting Your Brain & Mood

In my last article, 6 Science-Based Tips For A Healthy & Happy Brain, I gave natural ways to promote optimal mental health. In this article, I want to...

#toxic #wellness #digestion #depression #sugar
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 24 2013

7 Tips For Eating Healthy (And Organic) On A Budget

When I first started my own business, I spent months living on a very strict budget. Yet, as a nutrition consultant and wellness coach, it was...

#farmer's markets #Raw Food #organic food #yoga #healthy foods
Jovanka Ciares
March 27 2013
Home

How Feng Shui Can Make The Bathroom The Best Room In Your House

A proper feng shui bathroom encourages both purification and renewal and is a wonderful place to release what is unwanted in your life.

#renew you 2017 #beauty #feng shui
Anjie Cho
January 17 2017
Integrative Health

7 Ways To Free Yourself From Food Cravings

Despite what you may have heard, overcoming food cravings has nothing to do with willpower. The body has powerful mechanisms that move us to eat. The...

#fiber #hormones #healthy foods #sugar #food
Michael T. Murray, N.D.
March 28 2013
Integrative Health
Parenting

Why 'Mommy Brain' Is Actually Your Secret Weapon

About that coffee cup you left on top of the car...

#motherhood #energy
Bobbi Wegner, Psy.D.
June 7 2018
Spirituality

9 Ways This Libra Lunar Eclipse Can Help You Manifest Change

Eclipses are known for prompting sudden change, turning potential energy into kinetic (active) energy, and revealing our "shadow" selves. Revisit your...

#relationships #manifestation #abundance #wellness #personal growth
The AstroTwins
March 23 2016
Beauty
Functional Food
Outdoors

DIY: Renew Your Skin With This Simple Mask (Just 3 Ingredients!)

This three-ingredient peach mask is the perfect DIY for the end of summer: peaches are plentiful and the sweet stone fruit also happens to contain...

#beauty #diy beauty #skin
Clara Williams
August 29 2015