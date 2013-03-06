10009 results for

10 Foods You Should Never Buy

Ever wonder who the villains are in the grocery store?

#slideshows #wellness #GMO #healthy foods #sugar
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
March 6 2013
Personal Growth

How I Finally Learned To Age Gracefully

Make peace with your age and learn to celebrate it.

#mind body connection #aging #body image #self-acceptance
Kathi Morehead
August 31 2014

What Mountain Biking Through The World Has Taught Me About Abundant Living

The beckoning question is "what does it mean to be fulfilled?"

#happiness #gratitude #travel
Sonya Looney
February 5 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR The NutraMilk

The Seed Butter Swap We Keep Making Over And Over Again

Sunflower butter & jelly sandwiches? Yes, please!

#partner #easy meals
mindbodygreen
July 11 2018

Why You Should Give Up Gluten Today

You've probably noticed how many people are going gluten free, but what's all the hype about? Is it just the newest food fad, or does it help? Do you...

#allergies #celiac #gluten #inflammation #wellness
Martha Calihan, M.D.
August 9 2013

How To Avoid Comparison In The Age Of Instagram

In a world of highly curated social media posts, airbrushed magazine covers, and tabloid gossip, it's easy to feel like you're constantly missing...

#gratitude #personal growth
Jacki Carr
February 4 2017

How My Dog Made Me A Vegetarian

As a graduate of The Institute for Integrative Nutrition, I am well versed in hundreds of different dietary theories, from Atkins to Ayurveda. When it...

#wellness #vegetarian #healthy foods #food #tips
Meredith Flittner
March 2 2013
Personal Growth

How I'm Learning To Have A Loving Relationship With Food

Three years ago, when I started my yoga practice, I acknowledged my issues with my body, but it has been a daily struggle to get out of that mindset...

#love #eating disorder #personal growth #fear #self-acceptance
Suzie Mills
March 19 2013
Functional Food

10 Tips to Dehydrate Your Food

Imagine being able to enjoy seasonal foods free from additives and preservatives all year round, cut down on packaging, save storage space in your...

#organic food #dehydration #food
Lee Holmes
November 8 2012
Spirituality

Do Happy People Burn More Fat? A New Study Says Yes

This hormone travels from your brain to your gut to help you directly burn fat.

#news #happiness #fat #weight loss
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 2 2017

3 Simple Ways To Incorporate More Raw Foods In Your Diet

I have tried, and failed miserably, multiple times in my quest to become a raw vegan. I so deeply admire the glowing, vibrant, and energetic people...

#smoothie #Raw Food #vegan #healthy foods #food
Allison Micco
March 19 2013
Beauty

The One Thing I Wish I Could Tell My Younger Self

For more than 10 years, I fought my body with all of my strength. With every ounce of willpower and with every brain cell.

#eating disorder #healthy recipes #weight loss #healthy foods #food
Jamie Mendell
November 19 2013
Change-Makers

10 Outrageous Ways People Have Shown Their Love For The Planet

The people on this list have taken their commitment to the environment to the next level.

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
August 14 2015
Beauty

DIY: Banana-Honey Face Mask To Soothe Dry Skin

This winter face mask uses bananas, oats, honey and coconut oil to soothe, moisturize and give your skin a natural, healthy glow.

#beauty #skin #organic
Annie Yates
January 4 2015

How To Make Gluten-Free Bread Crumbs (Handy For Holiday Favorites)

I know that staying on a gluten-free diet can be challenging, especially during the holiday season, so here's a way to make gluten-free bread crumbs...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
November 12 2013

Foolproof Gluten-Free Seeded Crackers You Can Make Yourself

Yes, you can make your own whole grain, gluten-free crackers. Here's how.

#recipes #food
Karen Sheer
March 20 2016