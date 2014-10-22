6696 results for
How I Overcame A Weight Loss Plateau By Changing My Mindset
There are many physical ways to overcome weight loss plateau.
7 Health & Life Lessons I Learned From Living In The Mediterranean
It's more than a diet—it's a lifestyle.
7 Practical Steps To Making Your Wildest Dreams Come True
Fake it until you make it! Our words and thoughts are composed of energy and therefore contain extremely potent power to alter our reality.
'Playing The Victim' Manifests In These 11 Different Ways
"Victimhood robs us of our true power, which is in our ability to feel everything and use it as fuel."
Fight the Flu With These 4 Herbs
We're in the middle of a very aggressive flu season.
How I Found The Clarity To Leave My Unhappy Marriage
Plus what I did next.
I'm A Fertility Doctor. Here's What I Tell My Patients About Getting Pregnant After 40
As soon as it was announced that Janet Jackson is pregnant just two weeks shy of her 50th birthday, I was flooded with questions about how women well...
The Way Yoga Helped Me Cope With My Autoimmune Disease
How one yogi let vulnerability prevail during a health catastrophe.
Gluten-Free Recipe: Chewy Goji Berry Bars
Busy morning? Traveling? Experiencing mid-day snack cravings? That shouldn't mean you have to compromise your health. If you don't have time for a...
Petite Chocolate Chip Cookies (Vegan, Grain-Free Recipe)
They're crunchy, crumbly, and perfectly sweet.
Why This Is The Healthiest Beverage You Can Drink: A Harvard MD Explains
Coffee is really good for you. I make that statement as a physician, and liver specialist. In fact, coffee actually may well be the healthiest...
Is It Time For The Wellness World To Consider Egg Freezing?
It's Time To Chill
5 Signs You're Not Respecting Yourself
My journey from the depths of self-hating, suicidal suffering into self-acceptance has taught me that self-love isn’t just a dinner mint. It’s an...
How Long Can You Keep Your Natural, Nontoxic Skin Care Products?
Call it a "skin care sweep," if you will.
5 Reasons To Eat Tahini + The Best Ways To Add To Your Diet
One more reason to hummus it up.
10 Signs You Have Chronic Fatigue + How To Regain Your Energy
The cure has nothing to do with getting more sleep.
Stop Fearing Fat! Just Be Smarter With Your Choices
Over the past 50 years there's been an endless barrage of misinformation and propaganda against eating fat. Although old belief systems die hard, we...
6 Things The World Could Learn From Burning Man
Most people think that Burning Man is a bunch of naked hippies doing drugs in the desert ... and they're right. But Burning Man is also much more....
Is Your Home Making You Lazy?
The goal of a well-balanced home is to add a little motivation & focus where you need it, rather than turn your home into a circus.
The Crucial Quality In A Life Partner You Might Be Forgetting About
Find someone who appreciates holding your hand during an evening walk, the scent of fresh roses, the overpowering beauty of live music, and the sound...