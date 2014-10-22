6696 results for

Healthy Weight
Integrative Health

7 Practical Steps To Making Your Wildest Dreams Come True

Fake it until you make it! Our words and thoughts are composed of energy and therefore contain extremely potent power to alter our reality.

#manifestation #visualization #meditation #goal setting #affirmations
Jennifer Niles
May 26 2016
Personal Growth

'Playing The Victim' Manifests In These 11 Different Ways

"Victimhood robs us of our true power, which is in our ability to feel everything and use it as fuel."

#happiness #personal growth #self-awareness
Kelly McNelis
October 5 2017
Functional Food

Fight the Flu With These 4 Herbs

We're in the middle of a very aggressive flu season.

#Herbs #healing #turmeric #spices #flu
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
January 16 2013
Love
Parenting

I'm A Fertility Doctor. Here's What I Tell My Patients About Getting Pregnant After 40

As soon as it was announced that Janet Jackson is pregnant just two weeks shy of her 50th birthday, I was flooded with questions about how women well...

#fertility #pregnancy #healthy aging #motherhood
Kristin Bendikson, M.D.
May 16 2016

The Way Yoga Helped Me Cope With My Autoimmune Disease

How one yogi let vulnerability prevail during a health catastrophe.

#healing #disease #fitness #yoga #yoga philosophy
Stephanie MoDavis
May 14 2016

Gluten-Free Recipe: Chewy Goji Berry Bars

Busy morning? Traveling? Experiencing mid-day snack cravings? That shouldn't mean you have to compromise your health. If you don't have time for a...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #coconut oil #food
Sarah Diedrick
May 17 2013
Recipes
Functional Food

Why This Is The Healthiest Beverage You Can Drink: A Harvard MD Explains

Coffee is really good for you. I make that statement as a physician, and liver specialist. In fact, coffee actually may well be the healthiest...

#coffee #health #healthy foods
Sanjiv Chopra, M.D.
May 9 2016
Women's Health

5 Signs You're Not Respecting Yourself

My journey from the depths of self-hating, suicidal suffering into self-acceptance has taught me that self-love isn’t just a dinner mint. It’s an...

#love #healing #stress #happiness #wellness
Vironika Tugaleva
September 26 2014
Beauty

How Long Can You Keep Your Natural, Nontoxic Skin Care Products?

Call it a "skin care sweep," if you will.

#skin care
Jamie Schneider
September 28 2019
Functional Food
Integrative Health

10 Signs You Have Chronic Fatigue + How To Regain Your Energy

The cure has nothing to do with getting more sleep.

#sleep #mind body connection
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
April 22 2016

Stop Fearing Fat! Just Be Smarter With Your Choices

Over the past 50 years there's been an endless barrage of misinformation and propaganda against eating fat. Although old belief systems die hard, we...

#disease #inflammation #fat #healthy foods #food
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 7 2013

6 Things The World Could Learn From Burning Man

Most people think that Burning Man is a bunch of naked hippies doing drugs in the desert ... and they're right. But Burning Man is also much more....

#happiness #nature #meditation #wellness #personal growth
Emily Fletcher
October 4 2013
Home

Is Your Home Making You Lazy?

The goal of a well-balanced home is to add a little motivation & focus where you need it, rather than turn your home into a circus.

#raw foods #happiness #feng shui tips
Dana Claudat
November 29 2012

The Crucial Quality In A Life Partner You Might Be Forgetting About

Find someone who appreciates holding your hand during an evening walk, the scent of fresh roses, the overpowering beauty of live music, and the sound...

#love #relationships #happiness #marriage #personal growth
Monica Parikh
April 6 2016