6626 results for

PAID CONTENT FOR The Vitamin Shoppe

The 6 Easiest Mistakes To Make When Choosing A Supplement, According To RDNs

How do you decide what matters most when choosing the best option for you? These 6 things can help.

#supplements #partner
Krista Soriano
December 26 2019

5 Simple Tips To Reduce The Amount Of Sugar In Your Life

When I began to read and understand food labels, one of the things I was shocked to learn was how much sugar and additives are included in something...

#food as medicine #sugar #food
Jessica Sepel
July 9 2015

Superfood Snack: Raw Cacao Maca Truffles

Calling all chocoholics. And nut butteraholics. And anyone who wants a nutrient-packed snack that will satisfy your sweet tooth and power your...

#antioxidant #cacao #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Sarah Maddux
September 5 2013

Peanut Cole Slaw (It's Delicious & Vegan!)

With the warmer weather approaching, this means the beginning of salad season. Skip the heavy cole slaw and give this lightened up, protein-packed...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Allison Day
May 31 2014

10 Inspiring Yoga & Mindfulness Books To Give This Holiday

Maybe it's because I teach for a living, but I'm a book giver by nature.

#books #holidays #mindfulness #yogis #inspiration
Samantha Rose
December 20 2014
Off-the-Grid
PAID CONTENT FOR Westin Hotels & Resorts

6 Things That Help Science Journalist Max Lugavere Stay Healthy While Traveling

Six things that help science journalist Max Lugavere stay healthy while traveling.

#partner
Max Lugavere
December 18 2019

How You Could Be Ruining Your Workout Before You Even Start

Warning: These super-common pre-workout habits can keep you from seeing results.

#workout #fitness
Brian Syuki
April 14 2016
Food Trends

Ariana Grande Explains Why She's Vegan

Here's why going vegan worked for her.

#celebrity #vegetarian #vegan
Emi Boscamp
December 29 2014
Recipes
Functional Food

How Rigid Diets Threaten True Digestive Healing

You're meeting a friend for coffee. Every cell in your body is screaming for an almond milk latte, but you know you shouldn't because you're trying to...

#eating disorder #gluten #wellness #weight loss #healthy foods
Brianne Grogan, DPT
March 28 2014

A Veggie-Packed Minestrone Soup For Spring

A hearty spring soup to power you through the week.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #food
Phoebe Lapine
April 8 2016
Integrative Health
Healthy Weight

5 Things That Kept Me Motivated On My Weight-Loss Journey (Even When I Wanted To Give Up)

While my willingness to be healthy was always there, my actions didn't always reflect my desire. It wasn't until I realized the five things that...

#weight loss #health #inspiration #weight loss success
Osha Key
February 18 2016

This Tool Will Show You How Toxic Your Home Cleaning Products Really Are

The EWG's online tool now lifts veil of secrecy for more than 2,500 household products.

#news #toxins at home
Environmental Working Group
April 6 2016
Change-Makers

Meet The Sustainable Fabrics That Will Kick-Start Your Capsule Wardrobe

Say hello to your 10-years-from-now uniform.

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
February 17 2017

Balancing + Detoxifying Hot Spiced Turmeric Milk

Anxiety is associated with aggravated Vata, which can become elevated due to caffeine, stress, disrupted routines, cold weather and dry cold food and...

#healthy recipes #almond milk #turmeric #food
Jennifer Weinberg, M.D., MPH, MBE
December 23 2014