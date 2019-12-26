6626 results for
The 6 Easiest Mistakes To Make When Choosing A Supplement, According To RDNs
How do you decide what matters most when choosing the best option for you? These 6 things can help.
5 Simple Tips To Reduce The Amount Of Sugar In Your Life
When I began to read and understand food labels, one of the things I was shocked to learn was how much sugar and additives are included in something...
Superfood Snack: Raw Cacao Maca Truffles
Calling all chocoholics. And nut butteraholics. And anyone who wants a nutrient-packed snack that will satisfy your sweet tooth and power your...
Peanut Cole Slaw (It's Delicious & Vegan!)
With the warmer weather approaching, this means the beginning of salad season. Skip the heavy cole slaw and give this lightened up, protein-packed...
10 Inspiring Yoga & Mindfulness Books To Give This Holiday
Maybe it's because I teach for a living, but I'm a book giver by nature.
5 Holiday Traditions That Are Hard On The Planet & How To Clean 'Em Up
'Tis the season to be green.
6 Things That Help Science Journalist Max Lugavere Stay Healthy While Traveling
Six things that help science journalist Max Lugavere stay healthy while traveling.
The ADD-Eating Disorder Connection You Need To Know About
What do ADD and eating disorders have in common?
How You Could Be Ruining Your Workout Before You Even Start
Warning: These super-common pre-workout habits can keep you from seeing results.
4 Reasons Cardio Is Sabotaging Your Weight-Loss Goals
Can cardio make you gain weight?
Ariana Grande Explains Why She's Vegan
Here's why going vegan worked for her.
A Gluten-Free Thanksgiving (With A Turkey That Cooks In Under An Hour)
Make these dishes for a gluten-free Thanksgiving.
5 Reasons To Eat Nutritional Yeast & The Best Ways To Add It To Your Diet
And why you should be, too.
How Rigid Diets Threaten True Digestive Healing
You're meeting a friend for coffee. Every cell in your body is screaming for an almond milk latte, but you know you shouldn't because you're trying to...
A Veggie-Packed Minestrone Soup For Spring
A hearty spring soup to power you through the week.
Why Some Professional Athletes Die Young: A Cardiologist Explains
Why does heart disease come for apparently fit people?
5 Things That Kept Me Motivated On My Weight-Loss Journey (Even When I Wanted To Give Up)
While my willingness to be healthy was always there, my actions didn't always reflect my desire. It wasn't until I realized the five things that...
This Tool Will Show You How Toxic Your Home Cleaning Products Really Are
The EWG's online tool now lifts veil of secrecy for more than 2,500 household products.
Meet The Sustainable Fabrics That Will Kick-Start Your Capsule Wardrobe
Say hello to your 10-years-from-now uniform.
Balancing + Detoxifying Hot Spiced Turmeric Milk
Anxiety is associated with aggravated Vata, which can become elevated due to caffeine, stress, disrupted routines, cold weather and dry cold food and...