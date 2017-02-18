181 results for

7 Pantry Staples That Moonlight As Beauty Products

Want your food to do double duty? These 7 are high in nutrition and will boost your beauty.

#functional foods #beauty #functional recipes
Meghan Telpner
February 18 2017

Meet The #LadyBoss Who's Revolutionizing The Supplement Industry

Ritual Vitamins founder Kat Schneider on motherhood, biohacking, and the nutrients we're all missing.

#WellnessWonderWomen
Colleen Wachob
January 30 2017

17 Simple Tips To Detoxify Your Life

Your environment is one of the greatest factors in shaping the health of your hormones and thus your overall health. Sadly, our environment is loaded...

#beauty #cleanse #detox #home
Jessica Sepel
May 22 2013
8 Deadly Chemicals In Your Beauty Products

We're far from powdering our faces with lead-based powder and painting our lips with mercuric sulfide like we did in the Victorian Era, but how much...

#toxic #beauty #environmentalism #wellness #cancer
Dana Lowers
April 25 2013
5 Invigorating Essential Oils + How To Use Them

As a yoga teacher, I love aromatherapy. My favorite way to use essential oils is to place a few drops on the top of my feet before class. That way,...

#healing #aromatherapy #yogis #essential oils
Carole Westerman
January 28 2015
24 Simple Swaps You Can Make to Live Healthier

There are so many opinions when it comes to health - who do we listen to?

#farmer's markets #gluten #wellness #organic food #kale
Jessica Sepel
September 27 2012

Easy DIY Beauty Recipes

Ever since I realized that regular store-bought beauty products contain a whole range of toxic ingredients that can do more harm than good, I've been...

#beauty #Vitamin C #wellness #skin
Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
November 20 2013
Elle Macpherson's Secrets To Looking Good & Feeling Great At Any Age

It’s hard not to have a wellness woman crush on Elle Macpherson. The 51-year-old beauty glows without a hint of makeup. She’s been strong before it...

#beauty #business #WellnessWonderWomen
Colleen Wachob
January 28 2016
Free + Native's Lacy Phillips On The Routine That Makes Her Skin Glow

As an herbalist and manifestation guide, beauty has always been an inside job for me.

#beauty diary #beauty #meditation #skin #self-care
Lacy Philips
January 27 2016

10 Awesome, All-Natural Uses For Baking Soda

Whenever I fall in love with a product I tend to buy it in bulk. It's cheaper, more convenient and you never have to be afraid of running out of it.

#wellness #dairy #healthy foods #food
Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
August 28 2013
I Went On A Beauty Product Purge & It Cleared Up My Skin. Here's What's Left In My Bathroom

Eight years ago, I found myself in a period of multifaceted transition. I'd just exited a long-term relationship, left a toxic job, and had three of...

#beauty #mindfulness #cosmetics
Ashlee Piper
October 13 2015
13 Better-For-You Beauty Buys You Can Find At Whole Foods

Whether you're looking for toxin-free makeup, an all-natural body scrub or essential oils for a DIY project, chances are Whole Foods will have you...

#beauty #skin #whole foods
Allie White
October 8 2015