6 Conventional Beauty Products You Need To Toss ASAP

Everyday personal care products contain thousands of chemicals that affect hormones and may be linked to various illnesses. Cosmetic manufacturers...

#toxic #beauty #diy beauty #skin #aging
Jennifer Freitas
May 23 2015
5 Winter Skin Savers That'll Boost Your Mood, Too

Dry skin and dull mood? We've got the answer.

#makeup #partner #toxins at home #organic
Jessa Blades
February 26 2018
Beauty

The 3 Most Common Natural Skin Care Mistakes (And How To Fix Them)

Luckily, these big mistakes have easy fixes.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
January 25 2018
Beauty

Propanediol Is Often In Clean Cosmetics — But Is It Safe? We Investigated

Propanediol is one of those dubious, confusing ingredients that's found in countless personal products.

#skin care #inflammation #healthy aging
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
May 26
Home

5 Nontoxic Cleaners That Should Be In Every Home

These common nontoxic household staples are cheaper, simpler, and a whole lot safer.

#toxic #slideshows #wellness #detox #food
Healthy Child Healthy World
January 28 2014
Integrative Health
Beauty

Is An Apple Cider Vinegar Bath Right For You? 6 Reasons To Try

It seems like (almost) all of life's problems can be solved with apple cider vinegar.

#acne #inflammation #healthy aging
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
January 4
Beauty
Home

Why The Next Wave Of Cleaning Products May Actually Kill Less Bacteria

Here's how to clean your home so you're not killing off the good stuff.

#toxins at home
Emma Loewe
October 8 2019
Travel

Going Away This Weekend? We've Got A 10-Minute Packing List For Ya

You're going to want to bookmark this one for summer.

#minimalism
Florine Hofmann
May 25 2017
Travel

Can Apple Cider Vinegar Really Deliver? I Tested 8 Beauty Uses & Here's What I Found

If you're only using apple cider vinegar for salad dressing, it's time to expand your horizons. The raw, organic, unfiltered version of ACV can serve...

#beauty #alkaline #diy beauty #skin #detox
Allie White
December 2 2015
Off-the-Grid

Our Editors Share Their Absolute Favorite Easy Ways To Avoid Plastic

We've tried 'em all, and these are the ones we're sticking with.

#environmentalism #organic food
Emma Loewe
May 31 2019
Beauty

5 Body Care Ingredients You Want To Avoid In The Shower

Do you take steps to eat right? Do you avoid chemicals like bisphenol-A (BPA) in canned food and food storage containers? Then it only makes sense to...

#hair #skin care #hormones
Healthy Child Healthy World
September 12 2014
Food Trends

11 Ways To Use Apple Cider Vinegar Every Day

Everyone should have a bottle of raw, organic, unfiltered and unpasteurized apple cider vinegar (aka ACV) in their home!

#Raw Food #organic food #superfoods
Tina Discepola, M.D.
August 7 2014
Home
Beauty
Women's Health

5 Things Your Gynecologist Wants You To Stop Doing ASAP

Stop trying to make your vagina smell like a flower.

#orgasm #single life #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
February 5 2019
Beauty

A Quick & Easy Natural Deodorant Recipe

Not only is it easy, but it's cheaper, and it's waaaay better for you.

#Herbs #healing #beauty #healthy recipes #wellness
V Roberts
August 29 2012
Beauty

5 Simple Beauty Products You Can Make From Coconut Oil

You’ll be surprised at how easy it is to incorporate coconut oil into your daily beauty routine!

#slideshows #beauty #wellness #superfoods #coconut oil
Nicole Geraci
April 2 2013