How To Ease Your Skin Issue By Starting With Your Gut

How to heal your skin issues by healing your gut, including cutting out sugar and spicy foods and addressing food sensitivities.

#gut health #acne #inflammation #digestion
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
April 6 2019
Integrative Health

If You Get Leg Cramps, Try This Strange Harvard-Approved Cure

Have you ever woken up with a charley horse in your calf so bad you scream out loud?

#healing #sodium #pain
Joel Kahn, M.D.
October 2 2014
Integrative Health

The One Thing Navy SEALs Are Told To NEVER Do: A Doctor Explains

If you wake up most days exhausted and have to drag yourself through your daily routine, you may think it's normal.

#sleep #health
Kirk Parsley, M.D.
October 5 2015

What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Treat Their PCOS

Here’s what I recommend to patients who come to me with PCOS.

#hormones #health
Dana Cohen, M.D.
October 2 2015
Integrative Health

5 People Who Can Really Benefit From The Keto Diet

Five people who should try the ketogenic diet, including athletes, those looking to lose weight, and people with certain types of cancer.

#ketogenic
L.J. Amaral M.S., R.D., CSO
March 14 2019
Integrative Health

Are Neti Pots Dangerous? Here's A Look At The Science

Is the at-home solution to your stuffy nose even safe?

#allergies #inflammation
Kayleigh Roberts
September 1 2018

How One Patient Ditched Her Asthma Inhaler For Good

Turns out, your asthma has a lot to do with your gut health.

#wellness #health #asthma
Elizabeth Boham, M.D., M.S., R.D.
August 9 2017
Home

Himalayan Salt Lamps Are Popular, But Do They Do Anything? Here's The Research

While they may not come with any real health benefits, these lamps sure are pretty.

#sleep #stress #toxins at home
James Winskowski
August 7 2017

5 Reasons Thyroid Medications Aren't Working For You

Millions of Americans struggle with low thyroid symptoms and are told at their doctor's office to take medication and return in three months. Welcome...

#disease #hormones #inflammation #wellness #depression
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
September 5 2013
Integrative Health

The 5 Best Supplements For Thyroid Health

Thyroid problems? Get to know these 5 nutrients.

#supplements #thyroid
Izabella Wentz, PharmD
August 1 2017
Recipes
Mental Health

5 Ways To Outshine Depression

People of all ages and any socioeconomic status can be affected by depression, and there is a variety of help available to assist those in need of...

#alcohol #personal growth #depression
Cindy Saleeby Goulding, M.S., LPC
December 26 2012
Recipes

Try This Quick & Easy Keto Cookie Recipe For A Low-Carb Sweet Fix

Chewy, gooey, and delicious with a glass of almond milk.

#dessert #ketogenic
Kayleigh Roberts
February 27 2019
Recipes
Personal Growth

What It's Really Like To Have Candida

Dealing with candida has become its own funny, uncomfortable little exercise in mindfulness

#disease #personal growth #first-person #self-awareness #candida
Charlotte Lieberman
May 21 2015
Functional Food
Mental Health

The Multiple Losses of Disease: 5 Tips for Successful Grieving

We must learn to grieve these losses so we may have the ability to recognize and show gratitude for the lessons we have learned and what we have...

#love #healing #relationships #happiness #gratitude
Maria Mooney, MSW, LSW
March 13 2012
Functional Food