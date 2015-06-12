2330 results for
How To Boost Your Sex Drive (No Pills Necessary!)
You’ve probably seen ads in your favorite magazine about some special supplement that gives you magical powers in the bedroom. Maybe you’ve addressed...
How To Heal Your Gut & Maintain Your Ideal Weight
If you have stubborn weight problems, you may be suffering from gut dysbiosis, an imbalance in the bacteria that live in your gut. Gut dysbiosis can...
What You Don't Know About Easing Menopause (But Should!)
As women approach their late 40s to early 50s, many are anxious about what menopause will mean for them. I've heard women compare this experience to...
5 Ayurvedic Beauty Lessons That Changed My Skin
To counter what your body may be losing more with age, try adding some good fats to your diet because they add greater lubrication to the joints, and...
6 Scientifically Proven Reasons To Laugh More
Comedian Kevin Hart once said, “Laughter heals all wounds, and that's one thing that everybody shares. No matter what you're going through, it makes...
Sick Of Being Sick? Here's Exactly What Doctors Eat To Boost Their Immunity
The best tips from people who are constantly exposed to bugs.
20 Ways To Bring A Sense Of Awe To Your Daily Life
Albert Einstein once said, “The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious. It is the source of all true art and all science."
I Wouldn't Have Gotten Breast Implants If I'd Known This Would Happen
Removing them saved my life.
The 5 Characteristics Of Couples That Last
I spend a great deal of time and energy studying relationships, here's what I know.
Powerful Essential Oils For Opening Your Heart
Recent research confirms what many have intuitively known about aromas and essential oils. Essential oils may prevent heart disease, and exposure to...
10 Tricks To Clean Up Your Diet
Some people claim that healthy eating takes a lot of time and is complicated. But it doesn't have to be this way. If you know how to do it right, you...
10 Causes Of Fibromyalgia Your Doctor Doesn't Know About
Conventional medicine has yet to uncover the cause of fibromyalgia and only offers management of symptoms.
Your Definitive Guide To Boosting Vitamin D
It's winter. Are you getting enough vitamin D?
9 Easy Ways To Add Apple Cider Vinegar To Your Diet
From pancakes to cheese dip to tonics, we've got you covered.
How Spirituality Can Help People Recover From Addiction
If we look at addiction through a spiritual lens, what would we see?
Blueberry & Chia Anti-Aging Smoothie Recipe
Legend has it that Juan Ponce de Leon searched his whole life for the fountain of youth, but perhaps the answer was right under his feet — in the...
A Natural Food Chef Shares Her Secrets For Reducing Sugar Intake
Chef and blogger Phoebe Lapine found the perfect balance between health and hedonism—here's how.
Scientific Proof That Negative Beliefs Harm Your Health
Do negative beliefs about our health or harsh care from insensitive doctors harm the body?
These Whole30-Approved Breakfast Tacos Will Blow Your Mind (Plus Two More Recipes To Start Your Day Right)
Healthy enough for Whole30, delicious enough to make for all of your friends at brunch.
Acid Reflux Or Heartburn? These Natural Remedies Might Just Do The Trick
You might be surprised to learn that experts still can't agree on the cause of the disorder—or the best way to treat it.