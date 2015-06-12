2330 results for

How To Boost Your Sex Drive (No Pills Necessary!)

You’ve probably seen ads in your favorite magazine about some special supplement that gives you magical powers in the bedroom. Maybe you’ve addressed...

#relationships #food as medicine #sex
Mark Hyman, M.D.
June 12 2015

How To Heal Your Gut & Maintain Your Ideal Weight

If you have stubborn weight problems, you may be suffering from gut dysbiosis, an imbalance in the bacteria that live in your gut. Gut dysbiosis can...

#nutrition #food as medicine #digestion #healthy foods
Dr. Gerard Mullin
June 10 2015

What You Don't Know About Easing Menopause (But Should!)

As women approach their late 40s to early 50s, many are anxious about what menopause will mean for them. I've heard women compare this experience to...

#hormones #fertility #Acupuncture #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Robert Youngs, LAc, Dipl.OM
June 9 2015
Wellness Trends

5 Ayurvedic Beauty Lessons That Changed My Skin

To counter what your body may be losing more with age, try adding some good fats to your diet because they add greater lubrication to the joints, and...

#Ayurveda
Shrankhla Holecek, MBA
February 28 2017

6 Scientifically Proven Reasons To Laugh More

Comedian Kevin Hart once said, “Laughter heals all wounds, and that's one thing that everybody shares. No matter what you're going through, it makes...

#friendship #personal growth #laughter #friendship advice
Patricia Thompson, Ph.D.
June 7 2015
Personal Growth

20 Ways To Bring A Sense Of Awe To Your Daily Life

Albert Einstein once said, “The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious. It is the source of all true art and all science."

#happiness #gratitude #personal growth
Patricia Thompson, Ph.D.
June 3 2015
Women's Health
Love

The 5 Characteristics Of Couples That Last

I spend a great deal of time and energy studying relationships, here's what I know.

#love #relationships #sex #communication
Amita Patel, LMSW
May 31 2015

Powerful Essential Oils For Opening Your Heart

Recent research confirms what many have intuitively known about aromas and essential oils. Essential oils may prevent heart disease, and exposure to...

#aromatherapy #beauty
Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
February 15 2017

10 Tricks To Clean Up Your Diet

Some people claim that healthy eating takes a lot of time and is complicated. But it doesn't have to be this way. If you know how to do it right, you...

#nutrition #healthy recipes #personal growth #healthy foods
Osha Key
May 8 2014
Integrative Health

10 Causes Of Fibromyalgia Your Doctor Doesn't Know About

Conventional medicine has yet to uncover the cause of fibromyalgia and only offers management of symptoms.

#gluten #gut health #inflammation
Amy Myers, M.D.
June 27 2013

Your Definitive Guide To Boosting Vitamin D

It's winter. Are you getting enough vitamin D?

#Vitamin D #functional medicine #health
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
February 10 2017
Functional Food

9 Easy Ways To Add Apple Cider Vinegar To Your Diet

From pancakes to cheese dip to tonics, we've got you covered.

#gut health
Liz Moody
February 10 2017
Spirituality

How Spirituality Can Help People Recover From Addiction

If we look at addiction through a spiritual lens, what would we see?

#Goodness #celebrity #healing #gratitude #wellness
Maria Mooney, MSW, LSW
February 26 2012

Blueberry & Chia Anti-Aging Smoothie Recipe

Legend has it that Juan Ponce de Leon searched his whole life for the fountain of youth, but perhaps the answer was right under his feet — in the...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Sara Vance
July 14 2013
A Natural Food Chef Shares Her Secrets For Reducing Sugar Intake

Chef and blogger Phoebe Lapine found the perfect balance between health and hedonism—here's how.

#partner #happiness #healthy recipes #coconut milk #wellness
Phoebe Lapine
February 8 2017
Integrative Health

Scientific Proof That Negative Beliefs Harm Your Health

Do negative beliefs about our health or harsh care from insensitive doctors harm the body?

#healing #power of positive thinking #wellness #personal growth
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
May 28 2013

These Whole30-Approved Breakfast Tacos Will Blow Your Mind (Plus Two More Recipes To Start Your Day Right)

Healthy enough for Whole30, delicious enough to make for all of your friends at brunch.

#Paleo #functional recipes #paleo recipes #breakfast
Liz Moody
January 26 2017
Integrative Health

Acid Reflux Or Heartburn? These Natural Remedies Might Just Do The Trick

You might be surprised to learn that experts still can't agree on the cause of the disorder—or the best way to treat it.

#digestion #Acupuncture
Darcy McDonough, M.S.
July 10 2018