2318 results for
Researchers May Have Found Out Why More Women Get Alzheimer's Disease
From Lisa Mosconi, Ph.D., and the team at Weill Cornell Medicine.
Study Finds This Spice May Help Stabilize Blood Sugar Levels
Sprinkle this on your next dish.
The Renal Diet: Here's How To Eat For Your Kidneys
What you need to know about the renal diet, including how to eat for optimal kidney health and function.
Load Up On This Nut To Cut Your Risk Of Breast Cancer, Says New Research
Just two ounces a day had a significant benefit.
Study Finds This Antioxidant Can Improve Heart Health & Exercise Performance
Consider this another reason to add the "King of Carotenoids" to your repertoire.
5 Tips To Relieve Digestive Distress
Have you ever experienced that uncomfortable feeling of bloating, heaviness, and other unfortunate side effects after eating too much or eating the...
The Definitive Egg Story: Why That Study Was Flawed & What's Actually True
Probably more than you think.
My Lyme Came Back After Antibiotics. Here’s How I Treated It Naturally
There's no quick fix, but real healing can happen with the right tools.
Why We Aren't Anti-Aging, We Are Pro-Healthy Aging
In 2020, we are officially declaring the war on aesthetic aging over.
How Alzheimer's Differs In Men & Women, From Risk Factors To Prevention
Lisa Mosconi, Ph.D., has spent years researching the question.
Want To See The Future Of Disease Research? Look No Further Than Your Poop, Study Finds
To understand the future of disease research, look no further than your poop.
Everything You Wanted To Know About Cutting Grains, Dairy & Legumes From Your Diet
This age-old diet has some major benefits.
Pear-Shaped? Here's How That Actually Benefits Your Heart Health
A new study shows that body fat distribution is more important than body fat percentage when it comes to cardiovascular disease risk factors.
Eating More Of This Could Reduce Your Risk Of Disease By Up To 30 Percent
It's our new resolution.
Homocysteine: What Is It & What Levels Are Normal?
Even though it's important in certain amounts, when it's too high, it has been linked to autoimmune conditions, heart disease, and more.
Why You Need A Health Coach Now More Than Ever
Can health coaches help fight chronic disease?
We Haven't Talked Enough About Nutrition Amid COVID & That's A Huge Miss
David Katz, M.D., weighs in.
Know Your Good Fats: How To Balance Omega-3s, 6s & 9s
What's The Deal With Plant-Based Omega-3s?
10 Signs You Have Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO)
Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth occurs when the bacteria in our gut get out of balance and overgrow. How do we get too much of some bacteria...
Forget Sitting: Here's Why You Should Squat & Kneel For Your Health
According to their research, squatting and kneeling may be beneficial resting positions for our overall well-being.