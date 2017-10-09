2330 results for

Integrative Health

What I Wish Everyone Knew About Anemia

Did you know there's more than one type of anemia?

#minerals #supplements #health
Brooke Scheller, DCN, M.S., CNS
October 9 2017
Women's Health

Do You Have Inverted Nipples? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Just like belly buttons, there are innies and outies.

#body positivity #breastfeeding
Lindsay Kellner
October 9 2017
Integrative Health

5 Things You Need To Know About Your Blood Type

Do you think knowing your blood type is only important in the event of a transfusion?

#personal growth #food
Dr. Peter D’Adamo
July 22 2013
Beauty

You Might Have Heard About "Oxidative Stress" — But Do You Know What It Is?

But as research digs deeper into the link between internal and external health, it's becoming clear that successful skin care is rooted in cellular...

#stress #skin care #mbgsupplements #inflammation
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
February 17
Wellness Trends

Think It's Expensive To Get Healthy? 10 Free Ways To Optimize Wellness

Buying high-quality food, becoming involved in wellness classes and workshops, and investing in socially responsible products can add up — and it...

#anxiety #stress #slideshows #happiness #hormones
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
May 17 2013
Personal Growth

What Everyone Should Know About Mind-Body Therapy

As a mind-body psychotherapist, I've worked to address the whole person whenever a health issue is presented.

#healing #happiness #mindfulness #mind body connection #personal growth
Andy Roman, LMHC, R.N., LMT
February 16 2015
Routines

8 Daily Self-Care Rituals For Your Nervous System

It may be tempting to seek immediate relief in sugar or coffee, but try this instead.

#stress #health #stress management
Neil Shah
October 3 2017
Wellness Trends

17 Things You Need To Know Today (April 18)

All the wellness news you need to know today including a British astronaut's impressive fitness feat, Trojan condoms latest sexual health campaign and...

#news roundup
Emma Loewe
April 18 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Flora Health

Optimizing Levels Of This Nutrient Is The Ultimate Health Hack For Women

3 big benefits of upping your iron levels—even if you're *not* deficient.

#supplements #partner
Krista Soriano
February 3
PAID CONTENT FOR Passion for Pasta

5 Health-Backed Reasons You Shouldn't Feel Guilty About Eating Pasta

Sign us up for reasons to pile on the pasta! Meals starring spaghetti and its siblings provide a dose of fiber, lean plant-based protein, and vitamins...

#recipes #nutrition #healthy recipes #healthy foods
mindbodygreen
April 13 2016
Recovery

Is Sleep More Important Than Nutrition, Exercise & Mindfulness?

Can we really be healthy without proper sleep?

#sleep
Lindsay Kellner
April 10 2017
You'll Never Guess Which One Of These Doctors Loves Gluten

Today's revitalize featured a rockstar panel of doctors: Mark Hyman, Joel Kahn, and Frank Lipman, who all have different opinions about gluten. Here's...

#health #food
mindbodygreen
June 14 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR PepsiCo North America Nutrition

These Are The Next Great Nutritionists

Meet the winners of our Next Great Nutritionist contest.

#nutrition #partner #happiness #wellness #health
mindbodygreen
September 14 2017

Here's How Exercise Could Lower Your Risk Of Breast Cancer

We need to talk about genetic physical fitness.

#fitness #cancer #Recovery
Leigh Weingus
September 14 2017