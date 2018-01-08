2330 results for

Integrative Health
This Is All You Need To Fight Post-Holiday Inflammation

Because January is the perfect time to give your body a boost.

#supplements #inflammation #probiotics
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
January 2 2018

A Delicious Chia Pudding Recipe To Balance Your Hormones

Your thyroid and taste buds will thank you.

#chia seed
Fern Olivia
September 3 2016
Friendships

We're In A Loneliness Crisis. Here's Exactly What To Do About It

It's never been more clear that happiness is other people.

#anxiety #joy #depression #technology
Leigh Weingus
December 24 2017
Routines

What Is Hatha Yoga? Definition, Benefits & What To Expect In A Class

Plus, some first-timer tips for this popular style of yoga.

#breath #flexibility #yoga
Jenny McCoy
May 25
Personal Growth

A Hospice Doctor On What End Of Life Looks Like & Dealing With Grief

The dying are not truly alone, and they experience peace in their final days.

#COVID-19 #grief
Christopher Kerr, M.D., Ph.D.
May 23

4 Things That Are Wrecking Your Gut Health

Many people don't realize that gut health can be influenced by more than just food.

#gut health #digestion #microbiome
Terry Wahls, M.D.
August 27 2016
Is Your Metabolism Healthy? 3 Blood Tests This MD Wants You To Ask For

According to Cate Shanahan, M.D., we should all make sure our metabolic health is in tiptop shape.

#Blood Sugar #mbgpodcast #metabolism
Jason Wachob
May 19
How Yoga Helped Me Overcome My Chronic Thyroid Disorder

I was used to taking intense Spinning and boot camp classes to help me lose weight, so I thought this would be a nice break.

#holistic healing #hormones #kundalini #yoga
Fern Olivia
June 26 2016

7 Things I’d Tell Anyone Living With Cancer (From A Survivor)

Having been on my own cancer journey, which started with a stage-4 lung cancer diagnosis more than four years ago, I've learned a number of important...

#healing #health #cancer
Susan Warmerdam
June 25 2016
Functional Food

5 Concepts That Will Revolutionize Western Medicine

Over the last decade, a shift has been taking place in health care. This shift has been fueled by changes in our understanding of human biology as a...

#disease #wellness #functional medicine
Jeffrey Bland, Ph.D.
March 8 2015
Food Trends

This Doctor Says Everything You Know About Healthy Food Is Wrong. Here's Why

He analyzed the science...and GMOs are OK?

#GMO
Liz Moody
December 15 2017
