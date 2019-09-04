2318 results for
Researchers Find A Better Risk Indicator For Early Forms Of Dementia
Dementia, in its various forms, affects an estimated 5 million (and growing) people over 65 in the United States.
5 Ways To Help Fix The Food System Every Time You Grocery Shop
There are plenty of things you can do at the supermarket, too.
Eating This Summer Fruit Can Help With Itchy Skin Allergies, Study Finds
A promising milestone in the quest for healthy, soft skin.
The Latest On Why Certain Sounds Are Physically & Emotionally Healing
We talked to the doctors prescribing it to their patients.
5 Best Nutrients & Practices For Immunity, From A Longevity Expert
With a COVID-19 lens, here's what you should be doing for immunity.
Sirtuins Are Critical For Cellular Health: But What Are They & What Do They Do?
When it comes to the game of cellular aging, sirtuins act like referees.
The 3 Foods A Neuroscientist Says To Eat Daily To Prevent Alzheimer's
They're actually pretty delicious.
Could Vitamin D Decrease Your Risk Of COVID-19? Here's What We Know
Some research shows promise, but there's no conclusive evidence.
Do You See What I See? A Dietitian Shares Her Favorite Foods For Eye Health
As with many aspects of health, nutrition is key.
5 Brain-Boosting Kitchen Staples This Integrative Doc Swears By
Adding these simple ingredients to your diet makes a big cognitive difference.
Dr. Steven Gundry On Lectins, Grains & Exactly What Type Of Alcohol You Should Be Drinking
Plus, why it doesn't get much better than dark chocolate.
8 Ways To Stimulate Autophagy & Maybe Even Boost Your Life Span
Simple steps to seriously improve your cellular health.
23 Immune-Supporting Foods & Drinks To Add To Your Diet, Well, Yesterday
Add these foods and drinks to your diet for better health.
The 3-Ingredient Inflammation-Fighting Iced Tea You're Gonna Wanna Sip All Summer Long
It also soothes digestion, fights anxiety, and more.
I Have Celiac Disease: Here's Why I Don't Eat Gluten-Free
If I had started to eat "gluten-free" like they told me to years ago, I’d still be sick.
Getting To A Healthy Weight Before This Age May Help Prevent Alzheimer's
Prioritizing healthy habits in midlife is key.
Study Points To Link Between Vitamin D Deficiency & COVID-19 Mortality Rates
More research needs to be done, but the latest study out of Europe is fascinating.
If You're Not Into Intermittent Fasting Every Day, You May Like This Diet
Understanding this form of intermittent fasting.
Gout Diet: What To Eat & Avoid If You Have This Painful Form Of Arthritis
Surprise! Even coffee is on the "yes" list!
5 Benefits Of Acupuncture For Brain Health (Plus, What Each Type Does)
Could this be the answer for your migraines?