Researchers Find A Better Risk Indicator For Early Forms Of Dementia

Dementia, in its various forms, affects an estimated 5 million (and growing) people over 65 in the United States.

Eliza Sullivan
July 14
The Latest On Why Certain Sounds Are Physically & Emotionally Healing

We talked to the doctors prescribing it to their patients.

Emma Loewe
September 4 2019
5 Best Nutrients & Practices For Immunity, From A Longevity Expert

With a COVID-19 lens, here's what you should be doing for immunity.

Jason Wachob
April 27
Sirtuins Are Critical For Cellular Health: But What Are They & What Do They Do?

When it comes to the game of cellular aging, sirtuins act like referees.

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
April 26
5 Brain-Boosting Kitchen Staples This Integrative Doc Swears By

Adding these simple ingredients to your diet makes a big cognitive difference.

Taz Bhatia, M.D.
June 27 2019
8 Ways To Stimulate Autophagy & Maybe Even Boost Your Life Span

Simple steps to seriously improve your cellular health.

Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
June 14 2019
23 Immune-Supporting Foods & Drinks To Add To Your Diet, Well, Yesterday

Add these foods and drinks to your diet for better health.

Abby Moore
September 11
I Have Celiac Disease: Here's Why I Don't Eat Gluten-Free

If I had started to eat "gluten-free" like they told me to years ago, I’d still be sick.

Rebecca Weber
May 18 2017
Study Points To Link Between Vitamin D Deficiency & COVID-19 Mortality Rates

More research needs to be done, but the latest study out of Europe is fascinating.

Abby Moore
May 11
