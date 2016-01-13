18645 results for

Spirituality

How The Root Chakra's Shadow Could Be Keeping You From Authenticity

It's all about cultivating a sense of safety in an unsafe world.

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
January 6
Functional Food
Women's Health

What I Tell My Clients Who Want To Lose Weight

Early in January I was featured as one of the wellness experts and trainers on a reality-style TV show called My Diet Is Better Than Yours. It follows...

Jovanka Ciares
January 13 2016
Food Trends

Make THESE Changes To Your Diet For A Calmer, Healthier Fall, According To Ayurveda

A few ayurvedic shifts to make you feel calmer, healthier, and happier

Liz Moody
September 6 2019
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Parenting

This Is The Single Most Important Factor In Raising Healthy, Happy Children

Turns out, this one component of parenting sets the stage for everything children will learn in life.

Cheryl Erwin
September 1 2017
Love

This Unexpected Place Helps Couples Get More Intimate

Looking for a romantic date spot? Look outside.

Ruby McConnell
February 12 2019
Functional Food
Spirituality

It's The Last Full Week Of The Year & 3 Astro Surprises Are Coming In Hot

It's never too late to set plans into motion.

The AstroTwins
December 22 2019
Spirituality

Tonight's Harvest Moon In Aries Is Begging You To Be Bold & Speak Up

"To thine own self be true" is this full moon's mantra.

The AstroTwins
September 24 2018
Functional Food

I Had A Crippling Thyroid Disease. This Is The Diet That Helped Me Heal

You don't have to deprive yourself on the road to recovery.

Liz Moody
November 29 2018
Women's Health

5 Ways Breathwork Can Support A Mindful Pregnancy

How breathwork can help your body create another body

Ashley Neese
September 23 2018

Julie Foucher On Her Love For CrossFit, Science, & #Wellth

"Surround yourself with people who empower you to be better than you ever thought you could be!"

Jason Wachob
March 2 2016
Love

4 Ways To Redesign Your Home For A Happier Relationship

Yes, your home can affect your relationship. Here's how.

Kelly Gonsalves
February 20 2019
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Sex