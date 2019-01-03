18645 results for

Integrative Health

What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer

Turmeric has gotten buzz for years now as a spice with major health properties. But a lot of the perks of turmeric are actually due to its main active...

#mbgsupplements #inflammation #Collagen #brain
Korin Miller
March 27
Functional Food

The 5 Best Gut-Healing Weeknight Dinners

A healthy dinner in 5 minutes or less? Challenge accepted.

#gut health #digestion #easy meals #dinner
Liz Moody
January 3 2019

4 Health Investments That Won't Break The Bank

Investing in your health now will save you money in the long run.

#food as medicine #money #fitness #health
Rhea Mehta, Ph.D.
August 9 2017
Functional Food

5 Gut-Supporting Foods You Should Definitely Be Eating On A Keto Diet

These gastroenterologist-approved foods will make keto a breeze.

#gut health #digestion #ketogenic
Marvin Singh, M.D.
May 16 2019
Recovery

Dull Complexion? 5 Ways To Get Radiant Skin In No Time

If you chose to be a little lax with your usual skin care routine this summer, you're probably noticing that your skin isn't looking its best heading...

#Ayurveda #beauty #skin
Anisha Khanna
October 17 2015

The Trendy Shortcut To Whole-Body Healing

Once the realm of dangling watches and madcap mind-control schemes, hypnosis is back in the mainstream — and it's hipper than ever.

#anxiety #self-awareness #editor's pick #mbg features #self-care
Victoria Cairo
September 1 2016
Functional Food

What I Tell My Patients Who Want Their Kids To Eat Healthier

Five strategies that'll help you raise kids who love healthy foods.

#nutrition #parenting advice #health #healthy foods #parenting
Mark Hyman, M.D.
September 12 2016
Spirituality

10 Spiritual Reads That Are Basically Portable Life Coaches

Get ready for hundreds of pages packed with spiritual goodness.

#holistic healing #books #spirituality
Emma Mildon
June 29 2016
Sex

Your Ultimate Anti-Inflammatory Shopping List

The grocery list we've all been waiting for.

#inflammation #wellness #health
Amy Shah, M.D.
March 10 2017
Recipes
Mental Health

Have Trouble Ignoring Cravings? Science Says This Could Be Why

A new study published in Psychological Sciences explains why it's so hard to ignore temptation when we're distracted, stressed, and trying to do it...

#news #empowerment
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 8 2019
Functional Food

5 Instant Benefits Of Going Vegan-ish

You don't have to go full vegan to get these great perks.

#food as medicine #vegan #healthy foods #food
Kathy Freston
September 5 2016
Functional Food

I Followed A Macrobiotic Diet For Two Years. Here's Why I Quit

The macrobiotic principles changed her life, but they no longer rule it.

#clean food #wellness #healthy foods
Katheryn Gronauer
February 28 2016
Sex
Functional Food

Decoding Sweeteners From Stevia To Coconut Sugar: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

Maple syrup, coconut sugar, honey, dates—we've got the science of how they all interact with your body.

#hormones #inflammation #stevia #healthy recipes #mbgnosugarweek
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
June 22 2017
Beauty