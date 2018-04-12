18645 results for

Functional Food

New Research Finds How The Mediterranean Diet Promotes Longevity

Another benefit for one of the world's most popular diets, explained.

#news #gut health #Mediterranean diet #healthy aging
Eliza Sullivan
February 17
Mental Health

What Is GABA & How Do You Maintain Healthy Levels?

Everything you need to know about this neurotransmitter.

#anxiety #stress #mbgsupplements #brain
Stephanie Eckelkamp
April 12 2018
Women's Health
Personal Growth

I'm A Model. Here's Why Beauty Standards Are BS

We can all agree that when we look through a magazine, we’re being taught to learn something that is untrue. In the United States, flipping through a...

#eating disorder #healing #disease #beauty #wellness
Emily Nolan
August 12 2014
Functional Food
Off-the-Grid

Trying To Avoid Plastic? These 5 Supermarket Chains Are Your Best Bet

Greenpeace just ranked 20 major U.S chains on their plastic use.

#news #environmentalism #organic food #organic
Emma Loewe
June 13 2019
Integrative Health

How This Naturopathic Doctor Overcame Burnout With Micronutrients

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D., says this is the best way to replenish your energy.

#gut health #inflammation #mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
February 7

This Cute Cat Is A Nurse At A Polish Animal Shelter (Yes, Seriously)

I'm not even a cat person, and this got an "aww" out of me.

#news #kindness
Emi Boscamp
April 16 2015
Women's Health

5 Ways To Deal With Hot Flashes Naturally

What does blood sugar have to do with hot flashes?

#hormones
Elizabeth Boham, M.D., M.S., R.D.
May 3 2018
Spirituality

Today's Grounding Full Moon Could Help Lower Your Baseline Anxiety

Feeling anxious? Earthy Taurus can get your feet back on terra firma.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
November 11 2019
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Time to double check those passwords.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
October 23 2017
Recipes
Integrative Health

I'm A Doctor — Here's How I Reversed My Fatty Liver & Acid Reflux With Integrative Medicine

"I changed the way I practice medicine and reinvented myself as a physician, and I’ve never looked back."

#Heart #Blood Sugar
Marvin Singh, M.D.
August 1 2018
Integrative Health

The Top 5 Nutrients Dietitians Think We Don’t Get Enough Of

The nutrients registered dietitians think we're not getting enough of, including magnesium, omega-3s, and vitamin K2.

#supplements #fats
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 19 2019
Women's Health

10 Daily Rituals For Better Hormone Balance

Do you have a spiritual practice that speaks to you?

#stress #essential oils
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
September 28 2017
Women's Health
Parenting

Why Every Kid Needs A Morning Routine

Ideally one based in mindfulness.

#stress #joy #breakfast
Andrea Bogart
March 13 2019
Sex
Functional Food