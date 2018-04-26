18645 results for

Integrative Health
Women's Health

Stressed About Fertility? We Asked Top Fertility Experts What You're Doing Right & Wrong

Stressed about fertility? Here's what you're doing right and wrong, including diet, education, and stress management.

#hormones #fertility
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 6 2018
Functional Food

Stressed Out? Try Sipping Some Kombucha

This fermented alternative to soda could have even more benefits than just probiotics.

#stress #food as medicine #stress management #kombucha #food
Hannah Crum
April 13 2016

Surprisingly Common Signs You're Addicted To Sugar

Sugar addiction is at an all-time high. The American Heart Association recommends that the average woman eat a maximum of six teaspoons (or 30 grams)...

#food as medicine #sugar #food
Michelle Freitas
September 12 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Flora Health

Pregnant Women Need Twice As Much Of This Nutrient—Why Didn’t I Know About This?

Read on to learn more about this key nutrient and why you need it.

#Herbs #supplements #partner
Leah Goldglantz
October 5 2018
Integrative Health

The 4 Pressure Points An Acupuncturist Uses To Support Immunity

Send a signal to the nervous system to "turn on" its own self-healing or regulatory mechanisms.

#Acupuncture #immunity
Paige Bourassa, DACM, L.Ac., RHN
March 11
Food Trends
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

10 Simple Habits That Will Change Your Life

A list of mantras that will help you become a champion of simple, healthy living.

#training advice #fitness #wellness #health
Erin Oprea
July 29 2015
Integrative Health

This Is One Of The Biggest Myths About Longevity

The biggest longevity myths from "The Longevity Paradox" by Dr. Stephen Gundry, including that growth hormones promote youthfulness and vitality.

#longevity
Steven Gundry, M.D.
March 19 2019
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

I've lived with a severe anxiety disorder for most of my life—gardening has become my new go-to to help ease it.

#anxiety #kale
Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
April 22
Climate Change

What The Fight Against Climate Change Looks Like

How climate change is affecting Ecuadorian rain forests.

#celebrity #slideshows #environmentalism
Amazon Watch
October 20 2014
Sex

Researchers Have A New Theory About Why Some People Aren't Interested In Sex

People with a low sex drive apparently have something in common...

#marriage #dating #libido
Kelly Gonsalves
June 29 2019

15 Simple Ways To Create An Anti-Inflammatory Lifestyle

Long-term success is achievable when you focus on small, specific action steps.

#healing #inflammation #health
Shelly Malone, RDN, MPH
June 16 2016
Women's Health

The Best Essential Oils For Fatigue, Irritability & Other Symptoms Of Perimenopause

The best essential oils for perimenopause, including peppermint, clary sage, and geranium.

#hormones #essential oils
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
January 31 2019
Integrative Health

Is This Type Of Bread Actually Good For Your Blood Sugar?

New study explains rye bread's specific health benefits, including its positive effect on heart health and insulin response.

#news #gut health #microbiome
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 6 2019
Functional Food

This Honey Spread May Help With Seasonal Allergies

Plus it may help reduce symptoms from dust, mold, pets, and certain foods!

#allergies #Herbs
Dawn Combs
April 24 2019

You'll Never Believe What Stress Can Do To Your Skin: An M.D. Explains

Dr. Howard Murad's whole-person approach to beauty and overall wellness is a passionate approach to looking and feeling good from the inside out.

#beauty #mind body connection
Dr. Howard Murad
February 9 2017
Routines