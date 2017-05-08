18573 results for

6 Things You Need To Know Today (May 8)

All the wellness news from May 8, 2017, including new information about kids' activity levels, the comeback of psychedelics, and a 93-year-old yogi.

#news #news roundup
Elizabeth Inglese
May 8 2017
Wellness Trends

Even The Internet's Inventor Is Concerned About Where His Tech Is Headed

If the internet's inventor is distressed by his creation's abilities, it's time for us all to log off, power down, and make mindful decisions about...

#news #technology
Elizabeth Inglese
March 1 2018
Women's Health

The Best Essential Oils For Fatigue, Irritability & Other Symptoms Of Perimenopause

The best essential oils for perimenopause, including peppermint, clary sage, and geranium.

#hormones #essential oils
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
January 31 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Essentia Natural Memory Foam Mattress

10 Surprising Things You'll Find In This Wellness Expert's Bedroom

A TV is not part of this wellness expert's Zen den.

#sleep
Nikki Sharp
December 19 2017
Beauty

Elle Macpherson's Secrets To Looking Good & Feeling Great At Any Age

It’s hard not to have a wellness woman crush on Elle Macpherson. The 51-year-old beauty glows without a hint of makeup. She’s been strong before it...

#beauty #business #WellnessWonderWomen
Colleen Wachob
January 28 2016
Motivation
Recipes

Transition Into Spring With This Gut-Friendly Cauliflower Salad

It includes anti-inflammatory superfood ingredients.

#vegetarian #turmeric
Caroline Muggia
March 18 2019
Integrative Health

The 4 Pressure Points An Acupuncturist Uses To Support Immunity

Send a signal to the nervous system to "turn on" its own self-healing or regulatory mechanisms.

#Acupuncture #immunity
Paige Bourassa, DACM, L.Ac., RHN
March 11
Personal Growth

10 Simple Habits That Will Change Your Life

A list of mantras that will help you become a champion of simple, healthy living.

#training advice #fitness #wellness #health
Erin Oprea
July 29 2015
Functional Food

Stressed Out? Try Sipping Some Kombucha

This fermented alternative to soda could have even more benefits than just probiotics.

#stress #food as medicine #stress management #kombucha #food
Hannah Crum
April 13 2016
Beauty
Women's Health
Recipes
Beauty

K-Beauty: Everything You Wanted To Know About Korean Beauty, Explained

There's a reason everyone's obsessed with it.

#skin care
Alicia Yoon
April 6 2018
Food Trends
Integrative Health
Functional Food

These Were The Best Gut Healing Recipes Of 2018

Bookmark 'em, and heal your gut all year long.

#gut health #lunch #drinks #easy meals #breakfast
Liz Moody
December 27 2018

I Am A Real Woman & So Is Every Other Woman

Kathryn Budig is the face of national advertising campaigns, has been on the cover of magazines, and leads yoga retreats around the world. You might...

#happiness #personal growth #body image
mindbodygreen
June 18 2015