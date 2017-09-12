18573 results for
The Feng-Shui-Approved Way To Lighten Every Room In Your House
You'll want to make this feng shui MVP a staple.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (May 8)
All the wellness news from May 8, 2017, including new information about kids' activity levels, the comeback of psychedelics, and a 93-year-old yogi.
Our Guide To Biotin: Supplements, Hair + Skin Benefits & More
B vitamins, in particular, play a crucial role in helping your body function optimally. One of those is biotin.
Finally, 4 Natural Products That Will Make Your Clothes Smell Like Flowers & Butterflies
Real talk: Doing the laundry is kind of terrible.
Why Emotional Eating Is Often A Cry For Pleasure
I'm a dietitian working with women with disordered eating. Recently, I left my office and mindlessly munched on chocolate my whole way home.
The 7 Best Supplements To Take If You Have Dry, Damaged Hair
Shiny, hydrated hair can be difficult to achieve with just a good conditioner alone.
8 Daily Habits That Could Help Naturally Reduce Inflammation
Your food choices can make a big difference.
The 5 Essential Vitamins You're Likely Missing, According To An MD
While it's always tough to maintain a "perfect" diet, it's especially been a struggle the past few weeks.
The One Supplement You Need For Summer Travel
Is this mineral in your suitcase?
7 Grab & Go Snacks That Will Heal Your Gut
Super easy and super delicious.
Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like
How much is too much, exactly?
The 3 Wellness Products On Every Beauty Buff's Shelf
The 3 Wellness Products On Every Beauty Buff's List
5 Food Combos To Get More Nutrition Out Of Every Meal
Up your nutrient absorption with these simple pairings.
This Could Be The Reason You're Not Hitting Your Happy Weight
Learn how being your own worst critic can hurt your weight-loss efforts.
Are You Getting The Vitamins & Minerals You Need? How To Tell (And What To Do About It)
It can massively affect your health.
How I Learned To Glow Through Lyme Disease
Advice for healing the mind, body, and spirit when faced with a chronic illness.
Even The Internet's Inventor Is Concerned About Where His Tech Is Headed
If the internet's inventor is distressed by his creation's abilities, it's time for us all to log off, power down, and make mindful decisions about...
Why Developing A Self-Care Routine Is The Most Selfless Thing You Can Do
Self-care isn't selfish. Really.
Pregnant Women Need Twice As Much Of This Nutrient—Why Didn’t I Know About This?
Read on to learn more about this key nutrient and why you need it.
Food Energetics: What It Is + Why You Should Care
Your lunch could be affecting your energy more than you think.