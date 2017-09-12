18573 results for

6 Things You Need To Know Today (May 8)

All the wellness news from May 8, 2017, including new information about kids' activity levels, the comeback of psychedelics, and a 93-year-old yogi.

Elizabeth Inglese
May 8 2017
Beauty

Our Guide To Biotin: Supplements, Hair + Skin Benefits & More

B vitamins, in particular, play a crucial role in helping your body function optimally. One of those is biotin.  

#supplements #hair #skin care #mbgsupplements #functional nutrition
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
February 21 2018
Home

Why Emotional Eating Is Often A Cry For Pleasure

I'm a dietitian working with women with disordered eating. Recently, I left my office and mindlessly munched on chocolate my whole way home.

#nutrition #happiness #personal growth #food #binge eating
Lauren Fowler, R.D.
September 28 2014
Beauty

The 7 Best Supplements To Take If You Have Dry, Damaged Hair

Shiny, hydrated hair can be difficult to achieve with just a good conditioner alone.

#hair #mbgsupplements #inflammation
Korin Miller
March 3
Integrative Health
The 5 Essential Vitamins You're Likely Missing, According To An MD

While it's always tough to maintain a "perfect" diet, it's especially been a struggle the past few weeks.

#COVID-19 #functional nutrition #immunity
Christina Coughlin
3 days ago
Travel
Functional Food

7 Grab & Go Snacks That Will Heal Your Gut

Super easy and super delicious.

#gut health #snacks
Liz Moody
March 7 2017
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Sephora

The 3 Wellness Products On Every Beauty Buff's Shelf

The 3 Wellness Products On Every Beauty Buff's Shelf

#gut health #skin care #partner #Collagen
mindbodygreen
April 10 2019
Recipes

5 Food Combos To Get More Nutrition Out Of Every Meal

Up your nutrient absorption with these simple pairings.

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Leah Vanderveldt
May 20 2016

This Could Be The Reason You're Not Hitting Your Happy Weight

Learn how being your own worst critic can hurt your weight-loss efforts.

#wellness #weight loss #health
Jennifer Plotnek
December 12 2016
Functional Food

How I Learned To Glow Through Lyme Disease

Advice for healing the mind, body, and spirit when faced with a chronic illness.

#sleep #food as medicine #mindfulness #health #healthy foods
Lisa Holowaychuk
November 19 2016
Wellness Trends

Even The Internet's Inventor Is Concerned About Where His Tech Is Headed

If the internet's inventor is distressed by his creation's abilities, it's time for us all to log off, power down, and make mindful decisions about...

#news #technology
Elizabeth Inglese
March 1 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Flora Health

Pregnant Women Need Twice As Much Of This Nutrient—Why Didn’t I Know About This?

Read on to learn more about this key nutrient and why you need it.

#Herbs #supplements #partner
Leah Goldglantz
October 5 2018

Food Energetics: What It Is + Why You Should Care

Your lunch could be affecting your energy more than you think.

#nutrition #energy
Angela Watson Robertson, MBA
February 11 2017