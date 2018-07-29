18645 results for

Integrative Health

Do You Have Healthy Blood Sugar? How To Tell + Tips To Maintain It Naturally

With the right lifestyle and dietary tweaks, maintaining your blood sugar is easier than you think.

Stephanie Eckelkamp
July 29 2018
Spirituality
Food Trends

The One Oil A Doctor Recommends To Nearly Everyone

Ninety percent of people are deficient in omega-3s. (Crazy, right?!)

Mark Hyman, M.D.
January 12 2017
Functional Food
Women's Health
Beauty

The 4 Foods You Need To Heal Your Acne Naturally

Why eating these four foods will have a miraculous effect on your skin.

Amie Tollefsrud
November 29 2016
Healthy Weight

Can Your Gut Bacteria Help You Gain Muscle Strength?

A new study suggests the gut microbiome has a role in mechanisms related to muscle strength.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
September 20 2019
What Happens If You Forget To Drink Water Before, During, Or After A Workout?

This small tablet will take away all your dehydration worries.

mindbodygreen
January 25 2019
Functional Food

This Diet Will Balance Blood Sugar & Promote A Healthy Weight, Study Says

Going vegan may be the key to staying full and keeping your weight in check.

Elizabeth Gerson
January 31 2019
Beauty

5 Reasons Vitamin B3 Shouldn't Be Missing From Your Skin Care Routine

So start taking notes because we're diving into the skin benefits of vitamin B and proving why it's the ingredient your skin care routine is missing.

Andrea Jordan
April 5
Food Trends

How To Know If You're Suffering From Workout Burnout + What To Do About It

Because there are only so many burpees a person can do.

Juliet Kaska
August 31 2016
Meditation

A Simple Meditation For Cultivating Gratitude, From A Military Wife

We're all guilty of mindlessness when it comes to our veterans. No more.

Colleen M. Gibb
November 11 2019

A 1-Day Juice & Smoothie Reset

We all need to hit the reset button from time to time. Our healthy eating habits get away from us, and we realize we’re becoming more and more lax...

Kris Carr
October 20 2015
Functional Food

This Weird Ingredient Is The Secret To Healthy Keto & Vegan Baking

Upgrade your vegan and keto baking game with this wonder ingredient.

Ashley Madden
May 29 2019
Sex

Hooray! Another Reason To Masturbate

Not masturbating often enough? Here's what you're missing out on. (It's good.)

Wendy Strgar
June 3 2017

I Am A Real Woman & So Is Every Other Woman

Kathryn Budig is the face of national advertising campaigns, has been on the cover of magazines, and leads yoga retreats around the world. You might...

mindbodygreen
June 18 2015