Everything Wellness-Centric Meghan Markle Is Doing To Prep For Her Wedding
Wedding prep, princess-style.
Yes, Sweets Can Be Part Of A Well-Balanced Lifestyle. Here's How
Got a sweet tooth? Not a problem, here are some ways to keep it all balanced.
How To Know If You're Suffering From Workout Burnout + What To Do About It
Because there are only so many burpees a person can do.
A 1-Day Juice & Smoothie Reset
We all need to hit the reset button from time to time. Our healthy eating habits get away from us, and we realize we’re becoming more and more lax...
Why Instagram Is A Crucial Element Of Your Self-Care Practice
Three ways Instagram kicks every other social platform's ass when it comes to creating the life you want.
The 4 Foods You Need To Heal Your Acne Naturally
Why eating these four foods will have a miraculous effect on your skin.
This Is The Biggest Menstruation Myth & It's More Common Than You Think
In fact, 80 million women experience it.
How To Use Gemstone Sex Toys For Self-Love & Beauty
Here are five ways to use Chakrub crystal sex toys for self-love and beauty.
The Best Healthy Snacks Of 2018 (So Far)
Reishi and probiotics and brownies, oh my!
It's Time We Talked About Inverted Nipples
About 20 percent of women are born with them.
10 Inflammation-Fighting Pantry & Freezer Staples That Upgrade Any Meal
Great kitchen additions, whether you're vegan, paleo, or keto.
Intermittent Fasting Freed Me From Food: Here's Why
How intermittent fasting freed me from food and low energy.
The One Oil A Doctor Recommends To Nearly Everyone
Ninety percent of people are deficient in omega-3s. (Crazy, right?!)
Busy Philipps Did A Panchakarma Cleanse. Here's What That Means
And why you should care.
11 Wellness Trends To Watch In 2017
You're going to want to bookmark these.
What You Need To Know About Coffee & Your Fitness Goals: Doctors Weigh In
PSA: All coffee is not created equal.
How To Build The Ultimate Plant-Based Salad Bowl
Eating salad is a great way to pack lots of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, phytonutrients, enzymes, and fiber into your diet. But salad can be a...
The Best Healthy Eating Advice We Heard All Year
The best functional food advice of 2016.
How Do You Eat Intuitively When Your Intuition Just Wants French Fries?
I keep trying to tune in, but the voice inside me keeps asking for cake.
Why Pursuing Pleasure Is The Emotional Equivalent Of Eating Empty Calories
We’ve heard it before. The pursuit of happiness through material achievements is, well, a trap. And yet, we continue to pursue it, talk about it, read...