Food Trends
PAID CONTENT FOR Wholesome™

Yes, Sweets Can Be Part Of A Well-Balanced Lifestyle. Here's How

Got a sweet tooth? Not a problem, here are some ways to keep it all balanced.

Samah Dada
May 1 2018

How To Know If You're Suffering From Workout Burnout + What To Do About It

Because there are only so many burpees a person can do.

Juliet Kaska
August 31 2016

A 1-Day Juice & Smoothie Reset

We all need to hit the reset button from time to time. Our healthy eating habits get away from us, and we realize we’re becoming more and more lax...

Kris Carr
October 20 2015

Why Instagram Is A Crucial Element Of Your Self-Care Practice

Three ways Instagram kicks every other social platform's ass when it comes to creating the life you want.

Alyssa Gross
June 19 2016
Beauty

The 4 Foods You Need To Heal Your Acne Naturally

Why eating these four foods will have a miraculous effect on your skin.

Amie Tollefsrud
November 29 2016
Women's Health

How To Use Gemstone Sex Toys For Self-Love & Beauty

Here are five ways to use Chakrub crystal sex toys for self-love and beauty.

Vanessa Cuccia
January 31 2017
Food Trends

The Best Healthy Snacks Of 2018 (So Far)

Reishi and probiotics and brownies, oh my!

Liz Moody
June 27 2018
Women's Health

It's Time We Talked About Inverted Nipples

About 20 percent of women are born with them.

Lindsay Kellner
October 9 2017
Functional Food

Intermittent Fasting Freed Me From Food: Here's Why

How intermittent fasting freed me from food and low energy.

Nathan Wiebe
January 9 2017

The One Oil A Doctor Recommends To Nearly Everyone

Ninety percent of people are deficient in omega-3s. (Crazy, right?!)

Mark Hyman, M.D.
January 12 2017
Spirituality
PAID CONTENT FOR EVEN® Hotels

11 Wellness Trends To Watch In 2017

You're going to want to bookmark these.

Jason Wachob
December 8 2016

How To Build The Ultimate Plant-Based Salad Bowl

Eating salad is a great way to pack lots of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, phytonutrients, enzymes, and fiber into your diet. But salad can be a...

Osha Key
September 30 2015
Functional Food
Food Trends

How Do You Eat Intuitively When Your Intuition Just Wants French Fries?

I keep trying to tune in, but the voice inside me keeps asking for cake.

Robyn Youkilis
June 5 2018

Why Pursuing Pleasure Is The Emotional Equivalent Of Eating Empty Calories

We’ve heard it before. The pursuit of happiness through material achievements is, well, a trap. And yet, we continue to pursue it, talk about it, read...

Paula Watkins, PhD
December 18 2013