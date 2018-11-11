18645 results for

Functional Food

Does Coffee Make You Gain Weight? Here's What You Need To Know

Is your morning cup of coffee contributing to a growing waistline?

#tea #Blood Sugar #drinks #coffee #metabolism
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
November 11 2018
Functional Food
Love

The Secrets You Should ALWAYS Keep From Your Partner

It's crucial to be honest in your relationships, but there are some disclosures that cause more harm than good. Here are five things to think twice...

#longevity #dating
Rhonda Milrad, LCSW
April 7 2017
Recipes

8 Ayurvedic Self-Care Rituals That Promote Radiant Health

Better digestion, sleep, and immunity? Ayurveda might be the closest thing to a panacea we'll ever get.

#Ayurveda #digestion #health #immunity #self-care
Acharya Shunya
May 11 2017
Mental Health

How To Balance Yin Energy For A Great Mood & Tons Of Energy All Winter Long

How to balance yin energy in the winter, including avoiding excess, eating seasonal foods that are cooked, and leaning on your support system.

#Acupuncture #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Walda Laurenceau, L.Ac.
February 14 2019

Why “Having No Time” Is A Wellness Myth

It's so much easier than you think.

#productivity #wellness #health
Amina AlTai
March 17 2017
Love
Beauty
Meditation

Looking To Boost Brain Power? Try This 10-Minute Trick

For when you want to feel smarter instantly.

#news #brain
Darcy McDonough, M.S.
August 23 2018
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Justin’s®
PAID CONTENT FOR Tom's of Maine

Week 3: The Holistic Guide To Taking Your Health & Fitness To A New Level

Read on for Betina Gozo's go-to tips for living well.

#partner #workout
Betina Gozo
December 21 2018
Food Trends
Personal Growth
Social Good

Why The Health Benefits Of Community Parks Really Can't Be Overstated

In cities like Birmingham, the park Rx idea is catching on on a large scale.

#social good #Earth Day #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
April 24 2019