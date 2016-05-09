18497 results for

Routines
Recovery
6 Ways To Take Control Of Your Sugar Craving

Instead of muscling your way through your next sugar craving, here are 6 ways to give in to it…in a healthy, low-sugar way.

#yogurt #happiness #healthy recipes #meditation #wellness
mindbodygreen
January 23 2017
Personal Growth

The 15-Minute Morning Routine That Keeps Me From Hitting The Snooze Button

I conquered my snooze blues by taking 15 minutes for three key morning moments.

#mindfulness #wellness #sleeping
Machel Shull
August 3 2016
Off-the-Grid

Yoga In Chicago: 18 Photos From The Windy City

The folks of Chicago are some of the most passionate people I've had the honor of working with throughout my travels. When I arrived there last...

#slideshows #yoga poses #yoga #inspiration #travel
Robert Sturman
April 30 2015
Meditation

If You Want To Be Attractive, Just Be Nice, Study Says

The stereotypical "mean girl" may have been the most attractive person at your high school, but according to a new paper in Personality and Individual...

#news #study #beauty #kindness
Emi Boscamp
October 31 2014
9 Positions That Will Improve Your Posture (And Your Yoga Practice)

When you learn anatomy, either for yoga or any other discipline, you’ll learn about “Anatomical Position.” This term describes any position from which...

#posture #yoga teacher training #relaxation #wellness #yoga
Karen Fabian
March 11 2014

It Took Me 10 Years To Shave My Head. This Is What Annoyed Me Most After I Did

Whoever decided there was a "right" idea of beauty can fuck right off. Somehow, it's become a social norm the world over for humans to hide or change...

#body image #self-acceptance
Shannon Haley
September 2 2015
Travel
Motivation

How To Actually Drink More Water Every Day (Even If You Hate It)

As a nutritionist, people constantly ask me what's the best supplement, food, or superfood they should include to achieve optimal health.

#health #dehydration #water
Meghan Telpner
January 26 2016
Integrative Health

I Didn't Drink For 30 Days. Here's How I Did It + Why It Changed My Life

I’m 20 pounds lighter, my skin is clearer, and my relationships are transformed.

#alcohol #health
James Swanwick
October 1 2017
Nature