How To Save Money By Going Paleo + The Ultimate Grocery List

When you go paleo, the best way to get started is by clearing out your pantry, fridge, and freezer and re-stocking it with healthy, nourishing...

#Paleo #healthy foods #food
Pete Evans
January 29 2016
Healthy Weight

Fitness Tweaks To Get You To Your Happy Weight, Stat

Despite what your gym or the latest fitness craze might suggest, you can't out-exercise a crappy diet.

#fitness #weight loss #hiit #weight loss success
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
April 2 2016
Personal Growth

5 Mindsets That Might Be Holding You Back & How To Move On

We tell ourselves lies that keep us stuck.

#anxiety #affirmations
Shannon Kaiser
November 7 2019
Integrative Health
Beauty
Functional Food
Personal Growth
PAID CONTENT FOR Maty's Healthy Products

Have A Cold? Here Are 5 Natural Ways To Feel Better Right Now

Say goodbye to suspicious OTC meds; these safe, natural ingredients are super effective against the common cold.

#healing #happiness #wellness #health #cold
mindbodygreen
January 11 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Earth Balance

6 Ingredients For Delicious Plant-Based Baking (Plus Recipe!)

Our top food experts share their recommendations for plant-based baking substitutes and add-ins to deliver more flavor and goodness in every bite....

#nutrition #partner #healthy recipes #vegetarian #vegan
mindbodygreen
March 24 2016
Integrative Health
Recovery
Mental Health

What Are Nootropics? Your Guide To The Best Brain-Boosting Nutrients

Your guide to nootropics, including caffeine, adaptogens, and pharmaceutical options like Modafinil and Adderall.

#supplements #brain
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 1 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Simply Organic

We’re Stealing This RD’s Secret To Making Desserts Way Healthier

This R.D. has a secret to making healthy desserts...

#Herbs #dessert #vegan
Rachael DeVaux, R.D.
November 14 2017
Functional Food

This Gut Expert Wants You To Eat More Berries — Here's Why

We spoke to Mahmoud Ghannoum, Ph.D., about his favorite foods. This is why he thinks we should all eat more berries.

#gut health #microbiome
Eliza Sullivan
February 16

The Best Sex Ever Comes Down To Just One Thing

Sex should never stop being fun. Here's the key to keeping it spicy.

#love #relationships #friendship #sexuality #happiness
Jeff Kane, MFT, PhD
April 11 2016
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Beauty
Love

How To Regain Your Sanity After You've Been Gaslighted

You need to cut off all communication with the gaslight, STAT.

#breakup #toxic relationships
Stephanie Sarkis, Ph.D.
October 16 2018