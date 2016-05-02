12256 results for

Functional Food

The 22 Things That Worked To Clear Up My Skin

Your skin can say a lot about your overall health. In fact, my skin problems only started dramatically improving after I found functional medicine....

#acne #beauty #skin #health
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 2 2016

Try This 12-Minute HIIT Workout You Can Do Anywhere

If you're going on vacation soon — or you’re treating the weekend like a mini vacay, it doesn’t mean you have to completely stop working out. Even if...

#fitness #training how to #training #hiit
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
July 28 2015
Sex
Home
Beauty

We've Tested All The Crazy Self-Care Trends — But Here Are Our Faves

Forget trends—jade rollers and gua sha boards are here to stay. These are the best facial tools, hands down.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
October 10 2018
Food Trends

Should Runners Eat More Fat To Burn More Fat?

I tried it. Here's what I found out.

#running #running tips
Laura Peifer
May 29 2017
Recipes

Had A Few Too Many Drinks Last Night? A Doctor Explains How To Feel Better, Stat

Ever wonder why you get brain fog and a headache from just one or two drinks?

#alcohol #wellness #health #energy
Eva Selhub, M.D.
April 9 2017

8 Foods To Help You Lose Weight Naturally

Have you ever wished that there was a magic pill for natural weight loss? If you have, I can totally relate, as I spent many years looking for one...

#avocado #wellness #fat #weight loss #healthy foods
Katrina Love Senn
August 13 2014
Integrative Health

How To Tell If You're REALLY Getting Good Sleep + 8 Ways To Improve It

Lack of sleep is one of the most significant health problems we face today. Yet very few people recognize this problem in themselves or know how to...

#sleep #health #sleeping
Frank Lipman, M.D.
February 26 2016
Beauty

Whole Foods Drops Its 5 Beauty & Wellness Trends To Watch For In 2020

From bakuchiol to blue light blockers—these are the trends Whole Foods Market is watching.

#news #skin care #organic
Sarah Regan
March 9

How To Make A Clean Green Smoothie The Right Way

I know there are a million choices out there for juices and smoothies, not to mention smoothie shops, cleanses, juice blends, books and websites...

#smoothie #recipes #food as medicine #smoothies #vegan recipes
Candice Kumai
June 25 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Kohl's

A 5-Night Healthy Meal Plan To Steal From This Raw Food Chef, Yogi, And Mom

Mom and yogi Sophie Jaffe shares five nights of easy weeknight dinners for her family using food-prep tools to help simplify the process.

#recipes #happiness #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods
Sophie Jaffe
January 10 2017
Beauty
Food Trends

Get Excited: These Are The Best Healthy Cookbooks Coming Out This Fall

With options for easy weeknight dinners, vegetarian meals, Mediterranean-inspired dishes, and more.

#Whole30 #vegetarian #easy meals #gluten-free
Liz Moody
August 21 2019
Recipes

Sperm Counts Are Plummeting: Here's What Every Man Should Know

Male fertility is something we should all start thinking about.

#news #fertility #health
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 27 2017
Personal Growth

5 Reasons I Never Want To Have Kids

That's because many of my main reasons for not having children aren't an aversion to kids per se — but because I care deeply about the...

#parenting
Alden Wicker
July 30 2015
Home

15 Lucky Houseplants According To Feng Shui & Where To Put Them

Different plants in different places can offer lots of benefits to you and your space.

#feng shui #plants
Sarah Regan
June 17