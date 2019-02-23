12256 results for

Beauty
Routines
Integrative Health

This Is How Much Salt You Can Have A Day, According To A New Report

Here are the high-sodium foods to avoid.

#news
Caroline Muggia
March 6 2019
Friendships

3 Ways To Improve Your Relationship That Have Nothing to Do With Your Partner

Focusing on yourself is the best thing you can do for your partner.

#empowerment #friendship #body positivity
Kate Snowise
March 16 2017
Integrative Health

The 5-Ingredient Shot To Take Before Every Flight

The elderberry shot that's perfect for just before a flight, including vitamin C and immune-boosting properties.

#supplements #immunity #travel
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 18 2019

The Specific Health Benefits Of Eating The Rainbow

Because rainbow food is the best kind of food.

#food as medicine #vegetarian #health
Jennifer Forbes
March 12 2017
We Found A Healthy Swap for EVERY 3 p.m. Craving. You’re Welcome

Read on for six delicious swaps for your afternoon cravings.

#partner #cravings #food
mindbodygreen
January 8 2019
Food Trends
Recipes
Personal Growth
Routines

5 Ways To Build Lean Muscle (That Don't Involve Exercise!)

Building muscle is about more than what you do in the gym.

#empowerment
Josh Axe, DNM, D.C., CNS
June 21 2017
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Spirituality

How Healing The Solar Plexus Chakra Could Lead To Radical Self-Acceptance

"Let yourself fail and discover how liberating it is to live imperfectly."

#chakras
Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
January 29
Spirituality

Wear Them, Display Them, Hold Them. How To Use Crystals Every Damn Day

I don' know about you, but carrying a 10-pound hunk of amethyst with me every day isn't exactly feasible.

#crystals #infertility #spirituality
Laura Ellis
January 7 2017
Recipes
Integrative Health
Food Trends

This Kitchen Appliance Is The Secret To Super-Fast, Healthy Summer Meals

Crispy, oven-roasted results—without heating up your house at all.

#Paleo #fats #vegetarian #easy meals #dinner
Liz Moody
July 7 2019
Wellness Trends

10 Things You Need To Know Today (June 22)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the latest announcements from the Musk brothers, nature's solution to menopause symptoms, and...

#news roundup
Emma Loewe
June 22 2016
Sex

How Couples Can Reconnect Again After An Affair

It'll take work, but it's definitely possible.

#marriage #dating #soul mates
Sara Sloan, Ph.D., LMFT-A
March 17 2019