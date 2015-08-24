12256 results for

Love

7 Ways To Become A Love Magnet

Listening to your truth? Guided by your wisdom? Courageous living? Yes, please!

#love #relationships #confidence #communication
Vishnu Subramaniam
August 24 2015
Integrative Health

How To Hack Your Circadian Rhythm For Great Energy Every Single Day

Three scientists won the Nobel Prize for their research on the biological clock. Here's what that means for your health.

#sleep
Eva Selhub, M.D.
October 9 2017
Motivation
Food Trends

This Is How Much Avocado You Should Be Eating

Are you doing more damage than good?

#fats
Liz Moody
March 8 2017
Sex
Integrative Health

Sugar Is Cancer's Favorite Food: Here's Why

Looking for one more reason to say no to sugar?

#news #cancer #sugar #sugar-free
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 19 2017
Spirituality

I Paid $20 To Have My Aura Photographed

"Your colors are beautiful; they're bright, thick and full."

#healing #wellness #spirituality #chakras
Allie White
October 22 2015

Better Than Coffee: Try This Morning Routine For All-Day Energy & Clarity

We are all healers in a way. Each day, we make choices that can support our body in staying healthy and strong. By creating health-boosting habits and...

#tea #breathing #gratitude #wellness #healthy foods
Nadya Andreeva
June 4 2014
Beauty
Healthy Weight

Here's What You Need To Know About Birth Control & Gut Health

If you have chronic inflammation, weight-loss resistance, or gut issues, the pill might be playing a part.

#gut health #hormones
Jolene Brighten, N.D.
July 3 2017
Women's Health
Meditation
Meditation
Mental Health
Mental Health

I'm An Integrative Psychiatrist: Here Are 9 Things I Recommend Before Antidepressants

Here are 9 things an integrative psychiatrist recommends before antidepressants.

#anxiety #depression
Ellen Vora, M.D.
August 4 2018
Beauty
Beauty

This DIY Rosewater Spray Is Like An Energy Drink For Your Skin

Plus, the subtle fragrance will have you smelling like fresh petals.

#hair #skin care #diy beauty
Jamie Schneider
July 9
Women's Health
Beauty

5 Reasons To Read Self-Help Books (Even If You Think You Don't Need To)

I find it's healing and inspiring to read at least part of one personal development book a day. Just a chapter or 20 pages in the morning can make all...

#books #awareness #happiness #inspiration #creativity
Otiti Jasmine
October 18 2014