Hair Loss In Women: Our Guide To Causes & Natural Treatments

Read on to learn about a few expert-backed natural ways to both prevent shedding and promote healthy hair regrowth.

#hair #skin care #mbgsupplements #hormones #inflammation
Rebecca Dancer
February 4 2018
Functional Food
Integrative Health

Seasonal Allergies Are The Worst. Here's What You Need To Know For An Easier Spring

Your guide to seasonal allergies, including common symptoms, their underlying causes, and how to treat them naturally.

#allergies #supplements #inflammation
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 21 2019
This Is How Blue Light Is Affecting Your Skin & What To Do About It

It's affecting skin but not necessarily the way you think.

#skin care
Stephanie Eckelkamp
March 20 2019
Integrative Health

How Treating My Sinus Infection Cleared My Acne

Through lots of experiments and working as a health coach, I've picked up a few tricks that kicks a sinus infection and heals stubborn breakouts....

#beauty #food as medicine #wellness
Lily Kunin
December 1 2016

Everything You Need To Know About The MVP Of Anti-Aging

Here's a laundry list of things vitamin A can do for you. Think of this as the start of your beauty alphabet!

#green beauty #beauty #green living
Sarah Villafranco, M.D.
November 22 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR EPIC Provisions

These Are The Biggest Myths & Truths About Animal Protein

We break down three big misconceptions about animal protein.

#partner #meat
Liz Harroun
January 22 2019
Recipes
Integrative Health
Functional Food

5 Foods To Help Protect Against Sun Damage

Here are five of the best foods to eat to provide natural, healthy sun protection.

#slideshows #skin #cancer #aging #healthy foods
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
June 19 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR Quaker
Wellness Trends

The Inside Scoop On The Hottest New Trend In NYC Wellness

Heating yourself up can really chill you out.

#holistic healing #beauty
Ashley Elizabeth Fodor
September 23 2016
Functional Food
Functional Food

Folic Acid: Why You Need It + How To Get Enough

One of the first things couples come across when doing pregnancy nutrient research is folic acid, which is known to facilitate conception, improve...

#food as medicine #food
Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
July 11 2015
Spirituality

How To Amp Up Your Self-Care Sunday Routine For Tonight's New Moon In Virgo

​On September 9, 2018, at 2:01 p.m. EDT, the Virgo new moon reawakens our service-oriented and (dare we say it) neurotic sides but also re-connects us...

#astrology
The AstroTwins
September 9 2018
Integrative Health
