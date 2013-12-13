2107 results for

5 Surprising Tips To Have A Healthy & Happy Winter

It’s almost winter, and you might really hate it! Really, for most of you, you do. It’s too cold, too dark, you feel depressed or “blue,” stressed out...

Brandon Waloff
December 13 2013
My 3-Step Recovery Plan For IBS: How I Healed My Digestive Problems

After more than five years of dealing with this, I’ve learned some simple strategies that tend to work really well.

Alexander Heyne
April 30 2015
How To Have A Full-Body Orgasm: 8 Techniques To Try

The kind of orgasms that make your entire body pulse with pleasure.

Kelly Gonsalves
June 30 2016
The Side Effects of Yoga

As my practice has evolved so have the side effects and I couldn’t be more grateful.

Lisa Horvath
September 28 2012

How To Live A More Meaningful Life In 7 Days

Now, more than ever, we desperately need to put meaning back in our lives, to reconnect with feelings of ease and happiness instead of constant...

Tina Williamson
December 9 2013
22 Life-Changing Wellness Books To Read This Summer

Check out our editors' picks for books to inspire your most satisfying summer yet.

Allison Daniels
June 24 2016
4 Simple Changes That Will Help You Cut Back On Sugar

Removing sugar from your diet is the single most important step you can take to improve your health.

Richard Jacoby, M.D.
April 14 2015

How My Dog Made Me A Vegetarian

As a graduate of The Institute for Integrative Nutrition, I am well versed in hundreds of different dietary theories, from Atkins to Ayurveda. When it...

Meredith Flittner
March 2 2013

6 Causes Of Fatigue That Could Indicate An Underlying Problem

Do you often find yourself feeling sluggish and exhausted? Maybe it’s a struggle to get out of bed every morning because you just don’t feel rested....

Amy Myers, M.D.
November 28 2013
Your 3-Day Winter Detox

A detox plan, the way a doctor recommends.

Aviva Romm, M.D.
January 25 2013
7 Tips To Get A Really Good Night's Sleep

Sleep is just as important to our health as nutritious food and water. Unfortunately, most of us don’t seem to get enough. Sleep has a direct effect...

Lisa Guy, N.D.
February 18 2013

7 Questions To Ask Before You Start A Rebound Relationship

The desire to give — and receive — love is one of the most fundamental desires that any human can have.

Suzanne Gelb, PhD, J.D.
March 21 2015
7 Tips To De-Stress

Stress causes your body to release cortisol, a natural steroid hormone. This puts your body into ‘fight or flight’ mode. Stress stimulates the body in...

Melissa Ambrosini
February 12 2013
We Are All Perfectly Imperfect

I am committed to not being perfect.

Jennifer Pastiloff
May 19 2012
Pregnant? Have Heartburn? 5 Tips for Natural Relief

Heartburn, more formally known as acid reflux is when the acid that is normally in your stomach backs up into your esophagus. It's super common in...

Aviva Romm, M.D.
February 7 2013
3 Spice Bottles That Protect Your Heart And Reduce Inflammation

You would be wise to buy the following three spice bottles and use them liberally.

Joel Kahn, M.D.
February 6 2013