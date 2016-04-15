2284 results for

7 Things I Always Tell My Patients Who Want To Lose Weight

What works for you may not work for everyone. Everyone is different and has different biochemical needs. But regardless of your genes, everyone can...

#nutrition #weight loss #diabetes #healthy foods
Mark Hyman, M.D.
April 15 2016
Food Trends

20 Foods To Keep At Home If You're Trying To Eat Clean

I say it over and over: preparation is the key to health living.

#slideshows #healthy foods #superfoods #food #grocery shopping
Jessica Sepel
April 25 2013
Recipes

4 Cruciferous Veggie Sides To Make With Dinner This Week

Each of these recipes stars a different cruciferous vegetable, one of the healthiest food groups you can eat.

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #food
Katrine van Wyk
January 26 2015
Food Trends
Functional Food

The 9 Biggest Problems You'll Run Into When Trying To Quit Sugar (And How To Solve Each)

If you've tried to quit sugar and failed, you need to read this ASAP.

#sugar #sugar-free
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 18 2018
Food Trends

Avoiding Lectins: How To Heal Your Gut & Avoid Inflammation

All the reasons these foods should be off-limits.

#gut health #protein
Steven Gundry, M.D.
April 17 2018
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Functional Food
Functional Food

Here's Exactly What I Ate To Heal From Lyme Disease

Healthy food helped me repopulate my microbiome and reclaim my energy. If I can do it, so can you.

#inflammation #immunity
Darin Ingels, N.D., FAAEM
April 8 2018
Integrative Health

I'm An Aesthetician. Here's How I Finally Calmed My Eczema

She had tried everything. Finally, she found a solution.

#holistic healing #inflammation #skin
Kerry Benjamin
April 1 2016

There Are 3 Types Of Fatigue. Here's How To Identify Yours + Heal It Naturally

People seem to accept that feeling really tired is a way of life. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

#sleep #food #energy
Robin Berzin, M.D.
March 29 2016

Immune-Boosting Pho Recipe

Whether you tend to approach cold and flu season by crossing your fingers and hoping for the best, or by stocking your cupboards with an arsenal of...

#healing #vegetarian #immunity #healthy foods #food
Melanie St. Ours
January 10 2014
Food Trends
Functional Food

What You Need To Know About Detoxing With Activated Charcoal

You've probably heard a lot about activated charcoal and all its liver-detoxifying properties. But are the claims too good to be true? As a hormonal...

#health #cleanse #detox
Alisa Vitti
March 23 2016

New Ways To Get More Turmeric (That Aren't Curry)

Want more anti-inflammatory turmeric? Try these totally different recipes.

#turmeric #healthy foods #food
Nicole Azzopardi
March 19 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Kashi

Shauna Harrison’s Rule-Breaking Wellness Habits For Optimal Energy & Happiness

Fitness guru Shauna Harrison's pension for rule-breaking is most apparent than in her lifestyle—from her career to her way of movement to her...

#fitness #breakfast #healthy foods #fitness sequence #food
Shauna Harrison, Ph.D.
March 17 2016
Food Trends

5 Mindset Shifts To Make Clean Eating A Habit

Functional medicine nutritionist, Dana James shares how she helps her clients shift their mindset to create healthier eating patterns.

#food as medicine #clean food #food
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
March 16 2016
Functional Food