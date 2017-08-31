3046 results for

These White-Chocolate Energy Balls Are A Perfect Blood-Sugar-Balancing Snack

These white-chocolate peanut-butter energy balls are loaded with superfoods and take only 5 minutes to make.

mindbodygreen
August 31 2017
Transitioning To Silicone-Free Hair Products? Read This First

Cleaner, greener hair products that actually work are hard to find. We put them all to the test, and these were the best ones.

Lindsay Kellner
October 10 2018
Natural Beauty On A Budget? These 5 Products Are For You

Because sometimes you need the job done well, quickly, and inexpensively.

Lindsay Kellner
October 10 2018
All-Purpose Products That Are Worth The Hype

Less is most definitely more.

Lindsay Kellner
May 11 2018
The Best Healthy, Holiday-Flavored Treats You Can Buy Right Now

From hot chocolate cookies to pumpkin pie energy bars, we've got you covered!

Liz Moody
December 3 2019
Gingerbread Spice Cake (It's Gluten-Free!)

It's the perfect festive snack or dessert, and one you'll want to have around for guests and family.

Ivy Larson
November 20 2015

No-Bake Vegan Dessert: Strawberry Coconut Cream Pie

Summer is officially here which means it's berry season!

Ilene Godofsky
July 8 2015

The One Drink You Should Have Every Morning (It's Not Lemon Water)

I decided to upgrade my good ol' morning glass of water to a supercharged health elixir. So I started experimenting with different tonics—and was...

Devin Burke
July 14 2016

A High-Protein & Foolproof Bread Recipe

Fifteen minutes of prep will give you bread that's actually good for you.

Scott Christ
December 18 2016
